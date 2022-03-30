Mumbai, March 30: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications from eligible interested candidates to apply for Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate posts at the Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Chandigarh. The recruitment is being held for 1 Research Associate vacancy while 7 Junior Research Fellows will be filled through this drive.

Applicants can present their candidature for these posts by applying on the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. Candidates can read the official DRDO Recruitment 2022 notification here. Candidates must note that April 15, 2022, is the last date to apply for the posts. India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for 12 Managerial Posts At ippbonline.com; Check Details Here.

How To Apply For DRDO Recruitment 2022:

Applicants have to Duly fill the application along with self-attested copies of Mark sheets/Certificates, Caste certificates, Experience certificates, publications (if any), and to be sent by Registered/Speed Post to "The Director, Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Him Parisar, Plot No. 01, Sector 37A, . Chandigarh (UT) — 160036."

Candidates can download the Application Form from the official website at drdo.gov.in/whats-new.

Educational Qualification For DRDO Recruitment 2022:

For the post of Research Associate, a candidate must hold a Ph.D. or equivalent degree in Chemistry OR Post Graduate in Chemistry.

For Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (Chemistry, Physics Division): Candidate must be a Post Graduate in Chemistry/ Physics in 1st division with NET.

For Junior Research Fellow (JRF) (Mechanical Division): candidate must be a BE/ B.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division with NET/ GATE or M.E/ M.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division both at the graduate and postgraduate level.

Selection Process For DRDO Recruitment 2022:

The selection of the candidates will be based on short-listing and online interviews, and the selection methods will be purely provisional without verification of documents.

Candidates must note that the age limit for DRDO Recruitment 2022 is 28 years of age for JRF and 35 years for RA and relaxation in age for 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of DRDO for more details and the latest updates.

