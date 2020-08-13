New Delhi, August 13: The Railway Board of the Indian Railways on Thursday released an e-pass module for online pass generation and ticket booking by Railway employees. With this launch, all the railway employees can now apply for a pass online from anywhere. This move will help them generate e-pass online without any hassle and can travel across distances for their official work. The complete process of application and generation of the railway pass is mobile-friendly. Ticket booking on pass can also be done online on IRCTC site apart from earlier facility of counter booking from PRS/UTS counter.

The process for issuance of pass have been largely manual in Indian Railway. Also there was no facility for booking of ticket online on Pass for Railway employee. The E-Pass module has been developed by CRIS under HRMS project and will be rolled out over Indian Railways in phased manner. Indian Railways to Launch Airport-Like Contactless Ticketing System With QR Code.

Railway Board Chairman releases the E-pass module for online pass generation & ticket booking by Railway employees. Now they can apply for a pass online from anywhere & get the E-Pass generated online as they need to travel across distances for official work: Ministry of Railways — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

With this facility Railway employee is neither supposed to come to office for applying for Pass nor has to wait for pass being issued. This facility will help Railway employee in using their pass hassle free and simultaneously make working of all officials involve in issuance of pass smooth.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Railways announced that regular passenger and suburban train services would continue to remain suspended till further notice in view of the present COVID-19 situation in the country. The Railways announced that local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of the state government, will also continue to run.

It must be noted that the occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis. The Ministry said that additional special trains may be run based on the requirement. However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown, will remain suspended for the time being.

