New Delhi, July 23: Taking a big leap towards digitalisation, the Railways will move towards airport-like contactless ticketing with QR code enabled tickets, which will be scanned on handheld devices and mobile phones across its stations and trains, Railway Board Chairman V.K. Yadav said.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, Yadav said that while 85 per cent of the train tickets are currently being booked online, this QR code will also be available for those buying tickets from the counter.

"We have introduced a QR code system which will be placed on tickets. If one buys online, the code will be provided on the ticket. Even on window tickets, an SMS will be generated and sent on the mobile phone which will have a link and it will display the QR code when the link is touched," he said. Indian Railways Ticket Examiners in UP's Moradabad Division Begin Checking Tickets by Scanning QR Codes, Aim to Reduce Human-to-Human Contact Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Chairman said that the TTE at stations or on trains either with their hand held equipment or through their mobile phones which will have a QR application will be able to scan the code and immediately capture details of the passengers travelling on the ticket.

"So the ticketing system will be completely contactless," he said.

While Yadav said that the Railways is not planning to go completely paperless as of now, it will considerably reduce its use by also facilitating online booking of reserved, unreserved and platform tickets.

A pilot project has been introduced at the Prayagraj Junction of North Central Railway where contactless ticket checking system with airport like check-in for all passengers entering the station will be done.

Yadav also said that the Railways' IRCTC website will be completely revamped and the processes will be simplified, personalised and even be integrated with hotel and meal booking.

Yadav also said that the Railways has digitised all its assets for better monitoring.

He said the Railways has completed geo spatial mapping of all of its assets, including OHE, signalling system, tracks and lands plans. The Railways has also introduced digital Initiatives in its freight and train operations, he said.

Freight Operations Information System (FOIS), E-Registration of demand, E-payment Gateway, Integrated Coaching Management System (ICMS), Control Office Application (COA), Crew Management System (CMS), Software aided Train Scheduling System (SATSANG), Safety Information Management System (SIMS), and Auto-generation of Optimised Loco Links are some of the applications that are being used for the smooth movement of goods trains, he said.

He also said that an electronic Drawing Approval System (e-DAS) has been developed.

