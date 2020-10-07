New Delhi, October 7: Much to the happiness of travellers in India, ticket booking has been made even more easier as Amazon India has partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to help passengers book train tickets without any hassle. Touted to be a 'festive launch'. The online railway ticket booking feature is only available on Amazon's mobile website and the app for Android users for now. The e-commerce firm says the the roll out of its service with new features will make the ticket booking process more convenient for customers. IRCTC to Restart First Set of Private Tejas Express Trains From October 17.

Amazon said in a press release that the feature will make its way into iOS platform soon. According to the firm, customers will benefit from a wide range of features including one-click payment, no additional service charges, and cashback offers. As an introductory offer, the first-time prime customers can avail cashback of up to Rs. 120 on their railway ticket bookings while non-prime Members can get flat 10% back, up to Rs 100. Check details Here.

How to Book Train Tickets on Amazon India

Visit Amazon mobile website amazon.in and the app for Android users to avail the benefit of train ticket booking. Customers can book tickets by going on Amazon Pay tab and then selecting the trains/travel category. The process is just like any other travel booking portal where customers have to put in their destinations and date of travel and select a suitable train trip from the list that comes up. Users can either choose to use their Amazon Pay Balance or opt for any other digital payment method. Customers can also cancel their tickets. For this, they need to visit the 'Your Orders' section on Amazon India.

Travellers can check out seat and quota availability across all train classes on the Amazon mobile app before booking the tickets. The ticket booking portal also allows customers to check their PNR status for all their booked train tickets tickets on Amazon. People can also download and cancel the rail tickets if they wish to.

How do I avail this offer?

Go to ‘Train Tickets’ on Amazon.in;

Select the Train of your choice;

On the ‘Payment selection’ page, select the valid the offer (if not already selected);

Confirm booking details and complete your payment.

The cashback will be credited as Amazon Pay balance within 3 business days of the successful booking of the train ticket on Amazon.in. The offer is valid during September 29, 2020 to November 15, 2020. Individuals can avail the offer once during the offer period. "The limited period promotional offer, namely Trains Offer ("Offer") is provided to you by Amazon Pay (India) Private Limited ("APIPL") and is made available on the website www.amazon.in and the corresponding mobile site and mobile application (collectively, "Amazon.in") operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Limited ("ASSPL"). This Offer is in respect of the bookings of train tickets on Amazon.in", Amazon India said on its website.

