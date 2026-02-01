Thiruvananthapuram, February 1: The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the lucky draw of the Samrudhi SM-40 weekly lottery today, February 1. Held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw is the final instalment of the week's seven-day lottery cycle. This week's lottery's top prize features a life-changing INR 1 crore jackpot for one lucky ticket holder, continuing the high engagement seen in the Samrudhi series throughout early 2026. The liev draw of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-40 weekly lottery will begin at 3 PM. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of the Samrudhi SM-40 weekly lottery of today, February 1.

Kerala's Samrudhi SM-40 weekly lottery, identified by the code "SM," offers a tiered prize structure designed to distribute winnings among thousands of participants besides the INR 1 crore jackpot. The lottery also features multiple lower-tier prizes ranging from INR 100 to INR 5,000, based on the final four digits of the ticket numbers. Kerala lottery players can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of today's lucky draw. It is worth noting that Kerala lottery results of Samrudhi SM-40 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-740 Lottery Result of January 31, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-40 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Samrudhi SM-40 Weekly Lottery Draw's Transparency and Verification

The Samrudhi SM-40 weekly lottery draw is held under the supervision of a government-appointed panel of judges and public spectators. To ensure transparency, the State Lottery Department utilises a mechanical randomiser to select the winning numbers. Officials have advised all participants to cross-check their ticket numbers with the official results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Ticket holders are encouraged to verify their numbers on the official website (statelottery.kerala.gov.in) or at authorized lottery agencies across the state.

Head to portals such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning numbers of Samrudhi SM-40 weekly lottery draw.

Winners of the Samrudhi SM-40 weekly lottery draw have 30 days from the date of the announcement to claim their prizes.

