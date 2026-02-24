Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-508 Lottery Result of 24.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List

Thiruvananthapuram, February 24: The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Sthree Sakthi SS-508 weekly lottery of today, February 24, will be declared shortly at 3 PM. Participants who have purchased tickets for the Sthree Sakthi SS-508 draw can watch the live streaming of the lucky draw to know the winners’ names in real time. The official announcement is conducted under government supervision to ensure complete transparency in the selection process.

Kerala lottery players can also check the Sthree Sakthi SS-508 lottery results and winning numbers online through the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in, soon after the draw concludes. The website will publish the full list of prize winning numbers in a structured format, making it easier for participants to verify their tickets. Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala State Lotteries conduct other popular draws such as Suvarna Keralam, Dhanalekshmi, and Samrudhi, which attract thousands of participants every week. Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026 Lottery: Result Date, Ticket Price, Live Streaming and Prize Details.

Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-508 Lottery Live Streaming

After the results are announced, ticket holders are advised to carefully cross check their ticket numbers only with the officially released list. The detailed result sheet will include first prize, second prize, third prize, consolation prize, and other subsidiary prize categories. Relying on official sources helps avoid confusion or misinformation that may circulate on social media or unofficial platforms. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Shine Tuesday Lottery Result of February 24 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Winners must ensure that their tickets are intact and signed on the reverse side before beginning the claim process. The government will specify prize claim procedures, required documents, and submission deadlines along with the official result notification. For higher prize amounts, identity verification and additional documentation are mandatory as per Kerala lottery rules. Downloadable PDF result sheets will also be made available for public reference and transparency.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).