The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries has officially notified the "Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026", a high-stakes lottery scheme featuring a top prize of INR 3 crore. Issued by the Department of Finance, the scheme aims to celebrate the Holi 2026 season with a total of ten lakh tickets available for sale across Punjab and other lottery-operating states. Scroll down to know the "Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper 2026" lottery result date, draw time, place, ticket price and prize details.

Punjab Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2026 Draw Result Date, Time, Place and Live Streaming Details

The official draw for the Punjab Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 14, 2026. The proceedings will begin at 6 PM at the Camp Office, Zila Parishad Building in Ludhiana. The live streaming of the Punjab Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2026 draw result can be watched on the official YouTube channel of Punjab State Lotteries - PUNJABSTATELOTTERYLIVE. Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2025 Winner: Amit Sehara, Vegetable Seller From Rajasthan, Wins INR 11 Crore, Says ‘Will Use Money to Children’s Education and To Build House’ (Watch Video).

Punjab Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2026 Ticket Price

The Punjab Government has capped the total number of tickets at 1,000,000. These are divided into two series:

Series A: 500,000 to 999,999

Series B: 500,000 to 999,999

The Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for a single ticket is INR 500, which is inclusive of all applicable taxes. Tickets will be sold through a designated network of stockists and the authorized distributor, M/s Bigstar G Services LLP.

Punjab State Dear Holi Bumper Lottery 2026 Prize Structure and Winner Details

The 2026 Holi Bumper Lottery offers a tiered prize structure totaling over INR 12.97 crore in combined winnings for players, sellers, and sub-stockists.

Rank Number of Prizes Winner Prize Amount 1st Prize 1 INR 3,00,00,000 2nd Prize 1 INR 50,00,000 3rd Prize 1 INR 25,00,000 4th Prize 8 INR 10,00,000 5th Prize 8 INR 5,00,000

The first prize is guaranteed to be drawn only from sold tickets. If the initial draw picks an unsold ticket, the machine will be re-operated until a winner from the sold pool is identified. Lower-tier prizes (6th through 9th) consist of smaller amounts ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 9,000, determined by the last four digits of the ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Results Today & Gujarat FF Live Online: Is it Legal or a Scam?

Claiming Prizes and Legal Guidelines

Winners of prizes exceeding INR 10,000 must submit their claims to the Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries in Chandigarh within 30 days of the result publication in the Government Gazette. These claims must be accompanied by the original ticket, as forged or mutilated tickets will not be entertained.

Prizes up to INR 10,000 will be disbursed directly by the distributor on behalf of the State Government. All winnings are subject to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) as per the Income Tax Act.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Punjab State Lottery Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

