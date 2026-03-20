Thiruvananthapuram, March 20: The Kerala State Lottery Department is conducting the high-stakes draw for the Suvarna Keralam SK-45 weekly lottery of today, Friday, March 20. The event, held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, continues the state's long-standing tradition of transparent, government-run gaming. Today's Suvarna Keralam SK-45 lottery draw features a life-changing first prize of INR 1 crore, attracting significant interest from participants across the state. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Kerala lottery.

While the live results of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-45 weekly lottery will begin unfolding at 3:00 PM, the official prize list will be released in stages, with the complete results expected to be validated by the Kerala Government Gazette later this evening. The Suvarna Keralam (Suvarna Keralam SK-45) weekly lottery is known for its tiered reward system, offering thousands of opportunities for ticket holders to win. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-45 weekly lottery of today. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-615 Lottery Result of 19.03.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-45 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Kerala lottery players can visit websites such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning numbers of today's Suvarna Keralam SK-45 weekly lottery. Lottery participants must note that the results of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-45 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Participants can verify their winning numbers of Kerala's Suvarna Keralam SK-45 weekly lottery on the official website (statelottery.kerala.gov.in) or at authorised lottery agencies across the state.

They can also watch the online telecast of the Suvarna Keralam SK-45 weekly lottery provided above to get the latest updates on today's lucky draw. Winners of today's Kerala lottery must surrender their original tickets to the Lottery Department within 90 days of the draw date. For prizes above INR 1 lakh, winners must provide valid identity proof (Aadhar or PAN card) and a bank-verified photograph to the Director of State Lotteries. Shillong Teer Result Today, March 20, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).