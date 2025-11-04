Mumbai, November 4: The Second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in 12 States and Union Territories today, November 4, with Booth Level Officers (BLO) distributing enumeration forms door-to-door. On October 27, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced the second phase of the SIR exercise, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026. According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3. This will now be followed by the Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

The draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, which will be followed by a claims and objection period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase, which will see hearing and verification, will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026. The SIR exercise will end with the publication of the final electoral rolls on February 7, 2026. It must be noted that the SIR exercise will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. If you're a resident of Kerala, and want to trace your name or that of your parents or relatives to the Kerala electoral roll from the last intensive revision, then scroll below to know how to check your name in the electoral roll of 2002 SIR at ceo.kerala.gov.in. West Bengal Voter List: How To Check Name in Electoral Roll of 2002 SIR at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in As Fresh Special Intensive Revision Exercise Begins.

How To Check Name on Kerala 2002 Electoral Roll

It must be noted that out of the nine states and three UTs mentioned above, four states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal- will go to polls in 2026. To check your name in the Kerala SIR 2002 list, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Kerala CEO at ceo.kerala.gov.in

Click on Voter Search and then click on SIR 2002

A search option will appear

Now select your District and LAC

Post this, enter your booth name, your name, house number or serial number to search your name in the Kerala SIR of 2002

Once you submit the above details, the search result will appear on the screen

The Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala has also uploaded a PDF detailing the steps to check one's name in the SIR 2002 voter list. It must be recalled that the last SIR exercise was held in 2002. Meanwhile, the Special Intensive Revision exercise has been opposed by major political parties in Kerala. Kerala governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was the first one to receive received the first one to receive the enumeration form. SIR: Election Commission of India Announces Voter List Revision in 12 States, UTs in Second Phase.

It is also learned that political parties have urged Rathan Kelkar, Chief Electoral Officer, to take up their demand once again to defer the SIR exercise with the Election Commission. Notably, the Kerala Assembly has also expressed its reservations about the conduct of SIR in the State.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Kerala CEO Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).