Mumbai, November 4: On October 27, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the second phase of voter list revision, SIR exercise, in 12 states and Union Territories (UT). The announcement was made following the success of the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. Notably, the second phase of the pan-India SIR exercise of electoral rolls will cover 12 states/UTs, including poll-bound West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam. So, which states and Union Territories will be covered in the second phase of the SIR exercise?

The SIR will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The enumeration process for the second phase of the SIR exercise began today, November 4, and will cover over 51 crore voters across 12 regions. The enumeration process will end on December 4. The Election Commission also said that the SIR exercise will be completed with the draft electoral list being published on December 9 and the final voter list being published on February 7, 2026. SIR 2025–26: In Which State Election Commission Will Conduct Special Intensive Revision of Voter List? All 12 Names Here.

What Is Special Intensive Revision?

The Special Intensive Revision, also called the SIR exercise, is a process to ensure that no eligible Indian citizen is excluded from the electoral rolls. The process also aims to delete the names of ineligible people from the voters' list. The voter list verification drive is aimed at ensuring that every eligible citizen is registered to vote. It must be noted that among the 12 states and Union Territories, Kerala and West Bengal are among the few states which are due for assembly elections in 2026. Ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls in West Bengal and Kerala, registered voters need to have their name or the names of their parents and family members in the electoral roll of the last SIR exercise. It must be noted that the last SIR exercise was conducted from 2002 to 2004.

West Bengal and Kerala SIR Date 2025: How To Stay on Electoral Roll of West Bengal and Kerala

If you're a resident of West Bengal, then you need to trace your name or that of your parents or relatives to the West Bengal electoral roll from the last intensive revision, which was held more than two decades ago. Besides West Bengal and Kerala, the SIR exercise is also being held in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. Out of the nine states and three UTs mentioned above, four states, namely Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal, will go to polls in 2026. SIR List of Documents: Can Aadhaar Card, Passport Be Used as Identity Proof During SIR Exercise? Election Commission Announces Which Documents Are Acceptable.

How To Check Name on West Bengal 2002 Electoral Roll

Follow the steps given below to check your name on the West Bengal or Kerala SIR 2002-2004 list.

Visit the official website of the CEO of West Bengal at ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Electoral Roll of SIR 2002

A list of the 21 districts in the West Bengal 2002 electoral roll will appear

Now, click on the district in which your name or your parents' name was registered. For example, Coochbehar and it will show you a list of assembly constituencies in the particular district.

Now click on the Assembly Constituency that had the name of you or your parents. For example Mekhliganj

Now you will see a list of polling stations

Post this, click on the polling station, which should show your link to the past electoral roll

After this, click on the "Final Roll" next to the polling station

You will be asked to enter a captcha code. Enter and verify the code

A PDF document showing the final roll for that polling station will open

The document will mention the Electoral Constituency at the top, in addition to other details

Scroll down and come to the second page

You will find a list of the names of the electors along with the names of their father or husband under the "Nirvachak Talika" (Electoral Roll 2002) head

Below this, you will see several details which can be used to narrow down the search to your name or the name of your parents or relatives

During the announcement of the second phase of the SIR exercise, the Election Commission released an official list of documents which can be used as valid identity proof during the SIR exercise. Acceptable documents include identity cards or Pension Payment Orders issued to Central or State Government employees and PSU pensioners; any government-issued ID, certificate, or document dated before July 1, 1987; birth certificates; passports; matriculation or educational certificates from recognised boards or universities; and permanent residence certificates issued by competent state authorities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ECI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).