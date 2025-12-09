Kolkata, December 9: Kolkata Fatafat lottery, often searched along with "Kolkata Fatafat Result" among lottery enthusiasts, is a popular type of betting game played primarily in Kolkata. The Kolkata Fatafat result of all eight games of today, December 9, will be declared shortly. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery, also called Kolkata FF lottery, resembles the traditional Satta Matka game in the sense that both involve guessing numbers to win cash prizes, but differ in game mechanics and timing. Scroll down to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of today, December 9.

Did you know Kolkata Fatafat is known for its quick draw timings, with the results of each round released every 90 minutes throughout the day the lottery is played. The quick draw timings help to keep players coming back frequently for a chance to win instant money. Kokkata Fatafat lottery is often merged in conversation with Satta Matka, the classic numbers-based betting game that originated decades ago and inspired many regional lottery games in the country. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 08, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

How To Check Kolkata Fatafat Winning Numbers

If you're taking part in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery and wondering where to check Kolkata FF results and winning numbers, then head to websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Some of the trending keywords around Kolkata Fatafat and Satta Matka include "Kolkata Fatafat Result Today," "Kolkata Fatafat Online," "Satta Matka Chart," "Kolkata Fatafat Jodi Number," and "Satta Matka Tips 2025", etc. These reflect a growing interest in instant results, number predictions, and specialised betting strategies for the games.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for December 09, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM 369 137 466 136 8 1 6 0

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM 147 778 138 479 2 2 2 0

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery involves players betting on numbers and placing bets before a specified cut-off time is reached for each quick draw. The winning numbers are determined via a computerised draw or sometimes manual selection. The results, which are announced after 90-minute intervals, provide instant results and payouts to the lottery players. This fast-paced structure of the Kolkata lottery game appeals to a wide base of players who seek quick returns, thereby distinguishing it from the slower-paced Satta Matka or other lottery games.

