Mumbai, March 18: Silver rates (silver prices) in India saw a marginal increase on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, reflecting subtle shifts in the global bullion market. Domestic rates rose by approximately INR 100 per kilogram in several major cities compared to the previous day. Check the latest silver rates today in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Noida.

As of today, the standard price for one kilogram of silver in national hubs like Delhi and Mumbai is recorded at INR 2,75,100, while southern markets continue to trade at a noticeable premium. Gold Rate Today, March 18, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Silver Rate Today, March 18

City Silver Rate (per kg) Chennai INR 2,80,100 Hyderabad INR 2,80,100 Kerala INR 2,80,100 Delhi INR 2,75,100 Mumbai INR 2,75,100 Bengaluru INR 2,75,100 Kolkata INR 2,75,100 Ahmedabad INR 2,75,100 Pune INR 2,75,100 Vadodara INR 2,75,100

Silver Rate Today: Market Performance and Recent Volatility

The slight uptick today follows a period of significant fluctuation throughout March. Earlier in the month, silver prices reached a peak of INR 3,15,000 on March 2, before undergoing a sharp correction. Silver Rate Today, March 17, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Analysts note that while today's rise is modest, amounting to just INR 0.10 per gram, it indicates a stabilisation after the metal hit a monthly low of INR 2,70,000 earlier this week on March 16.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 08:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).