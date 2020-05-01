List of Relaxations Announced in Orange, Green Zones During Lockdown, Know What is Open And Shut in Districts Falling in These Two Categories

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 1: While extending the nationwide lockdown till May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced certain relaxations in districts identified as orange and green zones by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The relaxations announced for orange and green zones will not be allowed in districts declared as red zones. All districts have been classified into three categories based on the number of coronavirus cases there. Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Updated Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List With Names of Cities and Districts.

In green zones, all activities, except those prohibited throughout the country, are allowed during the nationwide lockdown. Buses can ply in green zones but with 50 percent passenger capacity. All educational institutes, however, will remain shut in all three zones. Liquor shops and paan stalls can open in green zones while ensuring a minimum six feet distance from each other and that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop. Salons, Spas, Barber Shops to Remain Shut in Red Zones During Coronavirus Lockdown.

List of Relaxations Announced in Orange, Green Zones During Lockdown:

MHA issues order reg. #lockdownextension for 2 weeks w.e.f. 04.05.2020, to fight #COVIDー19. New guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in #Lockdown3 restrictions, within the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones. #IndiaFightsCoronavirus Press Release👇 pic.twitter.com/cNDNI7Anp8 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 1, 2020

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zone. These include travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc, social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings, and, gatherings at religious places/places of worship for public.

In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes. Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in all three zones, with social distancing norms and other safety precautions, but these will not be permitted within the containment zones.