Salons, Spas, Barber Shops to Remain Shut in Red Zones During Coronavirus Lockdown

Barbershop (Photo Credits: Unsplash/Representational Image)

New Delhi, May 1: Announcing extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines to be followed in districts identified as red, orange and green zones. One of the restrictions in red zones is salons, spas and barber shops cannot open till the lifting of lockdown. Besides, there could be some areas identified as containment zones in red, orange and green zones. Salons, spas and barber shops will remain shut in containment zones as well. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Death Toll as 77 Die in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Reaches 35,365.

The government has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones. There will be certain relaxations in districts identified as orange and green zones, except in containment zones. Maharashtra, which accounts for the highest number of cases and deaths, has 14 red zones, followed by 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Tamil Nadu and 11 in Delhi. The national capital has no orange and green zones but only red zones. Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Updated Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List With Names of Cities and Districts.

What is Shut in Red Zones?

Certain activities in addition to those prohibited throughout the country are prohibited in the Red Zones, outside the Containment Zones.#Lockdown3 #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/aaH8YdR2U6 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 #MaskYourself 😷 (@PIBMumbai) May 1, 2020

A district can be classified as green zone if there are no confirmed coronavirus cases or there is no reported case since the last 21 day. All movement of individuals in all zones, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.