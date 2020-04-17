Lockdown 2.0: List of Services That Will Open After April 20 And Guidelines For Work Spaces, Coronavirus Hotspots, Vehicular Movements

New Delhi, April 17: While extending the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated at easing of restrictions in places where there is no hotspot after April 20. Services that will open after April 20 include health, agriculture, e-commerce, print and electronic media etc. Flight, train, metro services and inter-state transport, except for medical purposes, will remain suspended till May 3. Coronavirus Tracker Live.
The official website of MyGov has compiled a list of services that will available post-April 30 despite the ongoing lockdown. There will be relaxations for commercial services, vehicular movements, industries, healthcare services, financial and agricultural services. There are strict guidelines for workspaces of industries that will be allowed to function after April 20. These relaxations will not be granted in areas declared as hotspots or red zones. State-Wise List of 170 Coronavirus Hotspots in India.
Commercial Services Allowed After April 20:
Here are the commercial services which will be allowed after 20th April in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S pic.twitter.com/t3OlpskSVm
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Print and electronic media, IT services with upto 50 percent strength
- Data and call centres for government activities, CSCs at Panchayat level
- E-commerce companies, courier services, cold storage and warehousing
- Private security and facilities management services, hotels, homestays etc
- Establishments for quarantine facilities, self-employed services like electrician, plumbers etc
Movements of Persons Allowed After April 20:
Movement of persons allowed after 20th April in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RTYts @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/HChYGluED3
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Private vehicles for medical emergency services and for procuring essential commodities
- In case of 4-wheeler, one passenger in back seat besides the driver is permitted
- In case of 2-wheeler, only driver of the vehicles is permitted
Public Utilities to Function After April 20:
Public Utilities to be allowed after 20th April in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S pic.twitter.com/feBebCpOcw
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Online educational services including teaching, trading and coaching
- MNREGA works, priority to irrigation and water conservation, workers to use face masks and observe social distancing
- Operations of O&G, power, postal services, water, sanitation, waste management, telecom and internet services
Industrial Establishments to Open After April 20:
Take a look at what all Industrial Establishments will be allowed after 20th April in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/RT3yB8e9Q8
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Industrial in rural areas, SEZs and Export Oriented Units, industrial estates, industrial townships
- Manufacturing units of essential goods, IT hardware, food processing units, jute industries
- Coal and mineral production and O&G refinery, brick kilns in rural areas
- Construction activities including roads, irrigation projects, renewable energy projects, construction projects in municipalities
Health Services Allowed After April 20:
Here’s what all Health services will be allowed after 20th April in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S pic.twitter.com/jO84W7PCW7
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Hospitals, nursing homes, telemedicine facilities, medical shops and dispensaries
- Medical research, COVID-19 related labs and collection centres, authorised private establishments
- veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, sale and supply of vaccine, medicines
- Manufacturing units, medical devices and construction of health infrastructure
- Movement of all medical personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab and technicians
Agriculture Services Allowed After April 20:
Agriculture services allowed after 20th april in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/6iEtDc5FbR
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Farming operation in field, agencies engaged in procurment of agri products
- Machinery shops, custom hiring centres, services related to fertilizers and seeds
- APMC mandis, direct marketing operations, harvesting and sowing
- Operation of fishing like processing and sale, hatcheries, commercial aquaria
- Plantations of tea, coffee and rubber allowed with maximum of 50 percent workers
- Animal husbandry including distribution and sale of milk products, animal shelter homes etc
Financial And Social Services Allowed After April 20:
Take a glance at the Financial & Social Services which will be allowed after 20th April in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S @PIB_India @MIB_India @RBI pic.twitter.com/5Vka8iatBO
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- RBI and RBI regulated financial markets and entities, banks, ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations
- SEBI and capital and debt market services, IRDAI and insurance companies
- Home for children, divyangs, elderly etc, including observation homes and after care homes
- Disbursement of social security pensions and provident fund by EPFO, operation of anganwadis
Cargo And Essential Services Allowed After April 20:
Cargo and Essential Services to be allowed after 20th April in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S @PIB_India @MIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/pzSYET7qNd
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Transportation of cargo (inter and intra state) by air, rail, land and sea routes
- Carrier vehicles allowed with two drivers and one helper, empty vehicles for delivery/pick up of goods
- Supply chain of essential goods like manufacturing, wholesale, retail, shops/carts for essential goods
- Large brick and mortar stores, dhabas and truck repair shops on highway, movement of staff and labourers for essential services
Guidelines For Coronavirus Hotspots:
Take a look at the guidelines for hostspots in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S pic.twitter.com/M0hQoAwuj5
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- COVID-19 hotspots or clusters to be determined as per guidelines by Health Ministry
- In hotspots, containment zones to be demarcated by states/Uts/district administrations
- In these containment zones, exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable
- Strict perimeter control to ensure no unchecked inward/outwards movement except for essential services
Guidelines For Public Spaces:
Lockdown 2.0: Guidelines everyone needs to follow in Public Spaces. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S pic.twitter.com/OAOAraEBXY
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Wearing face cover and practice of social distancing mandatory
- Gathering of over 5 persons in public place prohibited
- Marriages and funerals to be regulated by DMs
- Spitting in public spaces is punishable with fine
- Strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc
Guidelines For Work Spaces:
Guidelines for Work Spaces in Lockdown 2.0. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/m4tp3RCn4S pic.twitter.com/lHPerTfDoP
— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 16, 2020
- Adequate arrangments for temperature screening and sanitizers, ensure social distancing norms
- Gap of one hour between shifts, encourage use of Aarogya Setu app
- Persons above 65 and parents of children below 5 years encouraged to work from home
- All organisations to sanitize their workplaces between shifts, large meetings prohibited
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has identified 170 districts in 25 states of India as coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspots. These districts, where the number of coronavirus cases is higher, will be declared as red zones which will have the strictest lockdown measures to prevent further spread of the virus. As many as 207 districts in 27 states with lesser number of cases will be classified non-hotspots or orange zones. Districts with zero coronavirus patient will be classified as green zones.