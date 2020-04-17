Lockdown 2.0: List of Services That Will Open After April 20 And Guidelines For Work Spaces, Coronavirus Hotspots, Vehicular Movements

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 17: While extending the nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated at easing of restrictions in places where there is no hotspot after April 20. Services that will open after April 20 include health, agriculture, e-commerce, print and electronic media etc. Flight, train, metro services and inter-state transport, except for medical purposes, will remain suspended till May 3. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

The official website of MyGov has compiled a list of services that will available post-April 30 despite the ongoing lockdown. There will be relaxations for commercial services, vehicular movements, industries, healthcare services, financial and agricultural services. There are strict guidelines for workspaces of industries that will be allowed to function after April 20. These relaxations will not be granted in areas declared as hotspots or red zones. State-Wise List of 170 Coronavirus Hotspots in India.

Commercial Services Allowed After April 20:

Print and electronic media, IT services with upto 50 percent strength

Data and call centres for government activities, CSCs at Panchayat level

E-commerce companies, courier services, cold storage and warehousing

Private security and facilities management services, hotels, homestays etc

Establishments for quarantine facilities, self-employed services like electrician, plumbers etc

Movements of Persons Allowed After April 20:

Private vehicles for medical emergency services and for procuring essential commodities

In case of 4-wheeler, one passenger in back seat besides the driver is permitted

In case of 2-wheeler, only driver of the vehicles is permitted

Public Utilities to Function After April 20:

Online educational services including teaching, trading and coaching

MNREGA works, priority to irrigation and water conservation, workers to use face masks and observe social distancing

Operations of O&G, power, postal services, water, sanitation, waste management, telecom and internet services

Industrial Establishments to Open After April 20:

Industrial in rural areas, SEZs and Export Oriented Units, industrial estates, industrial townships

Manufacturing units of essential goods, IT hardware, food processing units, jute industries

Coal and mineral production and O&G refinery, brick kilns in rural areas

Construction activities including roads, irrigation projects, renewable energy projects, construction projects in municipalities

Health Services Allowed After April 20:

Hospitals, nursing homes, telemedicine facilities, medical shops and dispensaries

Medical research, COVID-19 related labs and collection centres, authorised private establishments

veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, clinics, sale and supply of vaccine, medicines

Manufacturing units, medical devices and construction of health infrastructure

Movement of all medical personnel, scientists, nurses, para-medical staff, lab and technicians

Agriculture Services Allowed After April 20:

Farming operation in field, agencies engaged in procurment of agri products

Machinery shops, custom hiring centres, services related to fertilizers and seeds

APMC mandis, direct marketing operations, harvesting and sowing

Operation of fishing like processing and sale, hatcheries, commercial aquaria

Plantations of tea, coffee and rubber allowed with maximum of 50 percent workers

Animal husbandry including distribution and sale of milk products, animal shelter homes etc

Financial And Social Services Allowed After April 20:

RBI and RBI regulated financial markets and entities, banks, ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations

SEBI and capital and debt market services, IRDAI and insurance companies

Home for children, divyangs, elderly etc, including observation homes and after care homes

Disbursement of social security pensions and provident fund by EPFO, operation of anganwadis

Cargo And Essential Services Allowed After April 20:

Transportation of cargo (inter and intra state) by air, rail, land and sea routes

Carrier vehicles allowed with two drivers and one helper, empty vehicles for delivery/pick up of goods

Supply chain of essential goods like manufacturing, wholesale, retail, shops/carts for essential goods

Large brick and mortar stores, dhabas and truck repair shops on highway, movement of staff and labourers for essential services

Guidelines For Coronavirus Hotspots:

COVID-19 hotspots or clusters to be determined as per guidelines by Health Ministry

In hotspots, containment zones to be demarcated by states/Uts/district administrations

In these containment zones, exemptions given from April 20 will not be applicable

Strict perimeter control to ensure no unchecked inward/outwards movement except for essential services

Guidelines For Public Spaces:

Wearing face cover and practice of social distancing mandatory

Gathering of over 5 persons in public place prohibited

Marriages and funerals to be regulated by DMs

Spitting in public spaces is punishable with fine

Strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc

Guidelines For Work Spaces:

Adequate arrangments for temperature screening and sanitizers, ensure social distancing norms

Gap of one hour between shifts, encourage use of Aarogya Setu app

Persons above 65 and parents of children below 5 years encouraged to work from home

All organisations to sanitize their workplaces between shifts, large meetings prohibited

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has identified 170 districts in 25 states of India as coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspots. These districts, where the number of coronavirus cases is higher, will be declared as red zones which will have the strictest lockdown measures to prevent further spread of the virus. As many as 207 districts in 27 states with lesser number of cases will be classified non-hotspots or orange zones. Districts with zero coronavirus patient will be classified as green zones.