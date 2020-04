State-Wise List of 170 Coronavirus Hotspots in India; Also Know Non-Hotspot Districts And When a District is Identified as Red Zone, White Zone or Green Zone

Coronavirus hotspots in India (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, April 16: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has identified 170 districts in 25 states of India as coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspots. These districts, where the number of coronavirus cases is higher, will be declared as red zones which will have the strictest lockdown measures to prevent further spread of the virus. As many as 207 districts in 27 states with lesser number of cases will be classified non-hotspots or white zones. Districts with zero coronavirus patient will be classified as green zones. Scroll down to get the state-wise list of districts identified as coronavirus hotspots and non-hotspots. Coronavirus Tracker Live.

Tamil Nadu, where 22 out of its 27 districts saw higher number of coronavirus cases, is the state with the highest number of districts designated as hotspots followed by Maharashtra with 14, Uttar Pradesh with 13, Rajasthan with 12, Andhra Pradesh with 11, Delhi with 10. In Telangana, nine districts have been declared as hotspots. Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka have eight hotspot districts each. Kerala's seven districts have been identified as hotspots.

Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have six hotspot districts each. Assam and Himachal Pradesh have five such districts each, all of them with cluster outbreaks. Bihar and West Bengal have four districts each in the Red Zone. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 12,380, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Jumps to 414.

State-Wise List of Coronavirus Hotspots, Non-Hotspots in India:

Type District State/UT Hotspot With Clusters South Andamans Andaman & Nicobar Hotspot with large outbreaks Kurnool Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Guntur Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Spsr Nellore Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Prakasam Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Krishna Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks YSR Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks West Godavari Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Chittoor Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Visakhapatanam Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks East Godavari Andhra Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Anantapur Andhra Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Lohit Arunachal Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Golaghat Assam Hotspot With Clusters Marigaon Assam Hotspot With Clusters Nalbari Assam Hotspot With Clusters Goal para Assam Hotspot With Clusters Dhubri Assam Non-hotspot district reporting cases Cachar Assam Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hailakandi Assam Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kamrup Assam Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kamrup Metro Assam Non-hotspot district reporting cases Lakhimpur Assam Non-hotspot district reporting cases South Salmara Mancachar Assam Non-hotspot district reporting cases Karimganj Assam Hotspot with large outbreaks Siwan Bihar Hotspot With Clusters Munger Bihar Hotspot With Clusters Begusarai Bihar Hotspot With Clusters Gaya Bihar Non-hotspot district reporting cases Gopalganj Bihar Non-hotspot district reporting cases Nawada Bihar Non-hotspot district reporting cases Bhagalpur Bihar Non-hotspot district reporting cases Saran Bihar Non-hotspot district reporting cases Lakhisarai Bihar Non-hotspot district reporting cases Nalanda Bihar Non-hotspot district reporting cases Patna Bihar Hotspot with large outbreaks Chandigarh Chandigarh Hotspot with large outbreaks Korba Chhattisgarh Hotspot With Clusters Raipur Chhattisgarh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Durg Chhattisgarh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh Hotspot with large outbreaks South Delhi Hotspot with large outbreaks South East Delhi Hotspot with large outbreaks Shahdara Delhi Hotspot with large outbreaks West Delhi Hotspot with large outbreaks North Delhi Hotspot with large outbreaks Central Delhi Hotspot with large outbreaks New Delhi Delhi Hotspot with large outbreaks East Delhi Hotspot with large outbreaks South West Delhi Hotspot With Clusters North West Delhi Non-hotspot district reporting cases North East Delhi Non-hotspot district reporting cases North Goa Goa Non-hotspot district reporting cases South Goa Goa Hotspot with large outbreaks Ahmadabad Gujarat Hotspot with large outbreaks Vadodara Gujarat Hotspot with large outbreaks Surat Gujarat Hotspot with large outbreaks Bhavnagar Gujarat Hotspot with large outbreaks Rajkot Gujarat Hotspot With Clusters Patan Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Gandhinagar Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Bharuch Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Anand Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kachchh Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Porbandar Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Chhotaudepur Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Mahesana Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Gir Somnath Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Dohad Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Jamnagar Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Morbi Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Panch Mahals Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sabar Kantha Gujarat Non-hotspot district reporting cases Banas Kantha Gujarat Hotspot with large outbreaks Nuh Haryana Hotspot with large outbreaks Gurugram Haryana Hotspot with large outbreaks Palwal Haryana Hotspot with large outbreaks Faridabad Haryana Hotspot With Clusters Ambala Haryana Hotspot With Clusters Karnal Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Panchkula Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Panipat Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sirsa Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sonipat Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Bhiwani Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kaithal Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Charki Dadri Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Fatehabad Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hisar Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Uind Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Rohtak Haryana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kurukshetra Haryana Hotspot With Clusters Solan Himachal Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Una Himachal Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Sirmaur Himachal Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Chamba Himachal Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Kangra Himachal Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Srinagar Jammu & Kashmir Hotspot with large outbreaks Bandipora Jammu & Kashmir Hotspot with large outbreaks Baramulla Jammu & Kashmir Hotspot with large outbreaks Jammu Jammu & Kashmir Hotspot with large outbreaks Udhampur Jammu & Kashmir Hotspot with large outbreaks Kupwara Jammu & Kashmir Hotspot With Clusters Shopian Jammu & Kashmir Hotspot With Clusters Rajouri Jammu & Kashmir Non-hotspot district reporting cases Budgam Jammu & Kashmir Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kulgam Jammu & Kashmir Non-hotspot district reporting cases Ganderbal Jammu & Kashmir Non-hotspot district reporting cases Samba Jammu & Kashmir Hotspot With Clusters Ranchi Jharkhand Hotspot With Clusters Bokaro Jharkhand Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hazaribagh Jharkhand Non-hotspot district reporting cases Koderma Jharkhand Non-hotspot district reporting cases Giridih Jharkhand Hotspot with large outbreaks Bengaluru Urban Karnataka Hotspot with large outbreaks Mysuru Karnataka Hotspot with large outbreaks Belagavi Karnataka Hotspot With Clusters Dakshina Kannada Karnataka Hotspot With Clusters Bidar Karnataka Hotspot With Clusters Kalaburagi Karnataka Hotspot With Clusters Bagalkote Karnataka Hotspot With Clusters Dharwad Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Ballari Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Mandya Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Bengaluru Rural Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Davangere Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Udupi Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Gadag Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Tumakuru Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kodagu Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Vijayapura Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Chikkaballapura Karnataka Non-hotspot district reporting cases Uttara Kannada Karnataka Hotspot with large outbreaks Kasaragod Kerala Hotspot with large outbreaks Kannur Kerala Hotspot with large outbreaks Ernakulam Kerala Hotspot with large outbreaks Malappuram Kerala Hotspot with large outbreaks Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Hotspot with large outbreaks Pathanamthitta Kerala Hotspot With Clusters Wayanad Kerala Non-hotspot district reporting cases Thrissur Kerala Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kallam Kerala Non-hotspot district reporting cases ldukki Kerala Non-hotspot district reporting cases Palakkad Kerala Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kottayam Kerala Non-hotspot district reporting cases Alappuzha Kerala Hotspot With Clusters Kargil Ladakh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Leh Ladakh Ladakh Hotspot with large outbreaks Indore Madhya Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Khargone Madhya Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Ujjain Madhya Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Hoshangabad Madhya Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Morena Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Barwani Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Vidisha Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases East Nimar Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Dewas Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Chhindwara Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Gwalior Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Shivpuri Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Betul Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Dhar Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Raisen Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sagar Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Shajapur Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Mandsaur Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Ratlam Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Satna Madhya Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sheopur Madhya Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Mumbai Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Pune Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Thane Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Nagpur Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Sangli Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Ahmednagar Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Yavatmal Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Aurangabad Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Buldhana Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Mumbai Suburban Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Nashik Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Odisha Maharashtra Hotspot with large outbreaks Khordha Maharashtra Hotspot With Clusters Kolhapur Maharashtra Hotspot With Clusters Amravati Maharashtra Hotspot With Clusters Palghar Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Akola Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Latur Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Satara Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Ratnagiri Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Osmanabad Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Jalgaon Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sindhudurg Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Raigad Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Beed Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hingoli Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Jalna Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Washim Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Gondia Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Dhule Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases Solapur Maharashtra Non-hotspot district reporting cases East Khasi Hills Meghalaya Non-hotspot district reporting cases Aizawl Mizoram Hotspot With Clusters Bhadrak Odisha Non-hotspot district reporting cases Cuttack Odisha Non-hotspot district reporting cases Dhenkanal Odisha Non-hotspot district reporting cases Uajapur Odisha Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kalahandi Odisha Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kendrapara Odisha Non-hotspot district reporting cases Puri Odisha Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sundargarh Odisha Non-hotspot district reporting cases Pondicherry Puducherry Non-hotspot district reporting cases Mahe Puducherry Hotspot with large outbreaks SAS Nagar Punjab Hotspot with large outbreaks Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar Punjab Hotspot with large outbreaks Jalandhar Punjab Hotspot with large outbreaks Pathankot Punjab Hotspot With Clusters Mansa Punjab Hotspot With Clusters Amritsar Punjab Hotspot With Clusters Ludhiana Punjab Hotspot With Clusters Moga Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hoshiarpur Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Rupnagar Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Barnala Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Faridkot Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Fatehgarh Sahib Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sangrur Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kapurthala Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Patiala Punjab Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sri Muktsar Sahib Punjab Hotspot with large outbreaks Udaipur Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Tonk Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Jodhpur Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Banswara Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Kata Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Jhunjhunu Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Jaisalmer Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Bhilwara Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Bikaner Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Jhalawar Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Bharatpur Rajasthan Hotspot With Clusters Udaipur Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Churu Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Dausa Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Alwar Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Dungarpur Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Ajmer Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Karauli Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Pali Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Pratapgarh Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Barmer Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Dholpur Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Nagaur Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sikar Rajasthan Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hanumangarh Rajasthan Hotspot with large outbreaks Chennai Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Tiruchirappalli Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Erode Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Vellore Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Dindigul Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Villupuram Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Tiruppur Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Theni Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Namakkal Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Chengalpattu Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Madurai Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks futlcorln Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Karur Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Virudhunagar Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Kanniyakumari Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Cuddalore Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Thiruvallur Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Thiruvarur Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Salem Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Nagapattinam Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases Thanjavur Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases Tiruvannamalai Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kanchipuram Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sivaganga Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases The Nilgiris Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kallakurichi Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases Ramanathapuram Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases Perambalur Tamil Nadu Non-hotspot district reporting cases Ariyalur Tamil Nadu Hotspot with large outbreaks Hyderabad Telangana Hotspot with large outbreaks Nizamabad Telangana Hotspot with large outbreaks Warangal Urban Telangana Hotspot with large outbreaks Ranga Reddy Telangana Hotspot with large outbreaks JogulambaGadwal Telangana Hotspot with large outbreaks MedchalMalkajgiri Telangana Hotspot with large outbreaks Karimnagar Telangana Hotspot with large outbreaks Nirmal Telangana Hotspot With Clusters Nalgonda Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kamareddy Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Vikarabad Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Sangareddy Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Medak Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Khammam Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Bhadradri Kothagudem Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Uagitial Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Uangoan Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Uayashankar Bhupalapally Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kumuram Bheem Asifabad Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Mulugu Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Peddapalli Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Nagarkurnool Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Mahabubabad Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Rajanna Sircilla Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases Siddipet Telangana Non-hotspot district reporting cases North Tripura Tripura Non-hotspot district reporting cases Gomati Tripura Hotspot with large outbreaks Dehradun Uttarakhand Hotspot With Clusters Nainital Uttarakhand Hotspot With Clusters Udam Singh Nagar Uttarakhand Non-hotspot district reporting cases Haridwar Uttarakhand Non-hotspot district reporting cases Almora Uttarakhand Non-hotspot district reporting cases Pauri Garhwal Uttarakhand Hotspot with large outbreaks Agra Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Gautam Buddha Nagar Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Meerut Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Saharanpur Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks ShamIi Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Firozabad Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Moradabad Uttar Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Sitapur Uttar Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Basti Uttar Pradesh Hotspot With Clusters Baghpat Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kanpur Nagar Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Varanasi Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Amroha Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hapur Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Maharajganj Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Pratapgarh Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Rampur Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Bareilly Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Ghazipur Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hathras Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Jaunpur Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kheri Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Auraiya Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Banda Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Budaun Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hardoi Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kaushambi Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Mathura Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Mirzapur Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Rae Bareli Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Pilibhit Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Barabanki Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Bijnor Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Shahjahanpur Uttar Pradesh Non-hotspot district reporting cases Etawah Uttar Pradesh Hotspot with large outbreaks Kolkata West Bengal Hotspot with large outbreaks Howrah West Bengal Hotspot with large outbreaks Medinipur East West Bengal Hotspot with large outbreaks 24 Paraganas North West Bengal Non-hotspot district reporting cases Kalimpong West Bengal Non-hotspot district reporting cases Jalpalguri West Bengal Non-hotspot district reporting cases Hooghly West Bengal Non-hotspot district reporting cases Nadia West Bengal Non-hotspot district reporting cases Paschim Bardhaman West Bengal Non-hotspot district reporting cases Medinipur West West Bengal Non-hotspot district reporting cases 24 Paraganas South West Bengal Non-hotspot district reporting cases Darjeeling West Bengal

At least 353 districts that are not affected at all by the coronavirus pandemic will fall under green zones where the lockdown restrictions could be relaxed from April 20 if they continue to keep the virus at bay.

Classification of Hotspots, Non-Hotspots. Green Zone:

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a district will be classified as a hotspot, if it fulfils any of these three criteria: 1) Highest case load districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases in India or 2) Highest case load districts contributing to more than 80 percent of cases for each state or 3) Districts with doubling rate in less than four days. If no new case is reported from a hotspot district in 14 days, it would be moved to the non-hotspot category and if no new cases are recorded in 28 days, it will be shifted to the green zone.