Meet Athena Tha Goddess: A Raw Jewel In Today’s Hip Hop Scene

Athena Tha Goddess

Hailing from Meridian, Mississippi, Athena Tha Goddess has established herself as one of rap music’s hottest up and coming prospects. A prodigy in her own right, Athena has managed to take her audiences on vivid lyrical journeys since her debut single “I”. Her follow up singles “Spoil Me” and “Martha Stewart” further grew her presence in the industry with their charming melodic play and captivating lyrics. Athena is really a force to be reckoned with, cut from the same cloth as the likes of Cardi B, Fergie, and Missy Elliot to name a few.

There are many reasons why fans love Athena The Goddess. she sets herself apart from the rest of the industry with authenticity radiating off her music and artist persona. “I speak on my story, success, pain, and personal family dysfunction to ease my mind, while relating to others facing similar challenges.”

Her single Martha Stewart manages to sum up her budding career in perfect fashion. The song showcases the artist’s heavy support towards women’s empowerment movement by paying tribute to the one and only Martha Stewart. The lyrics reflect Martha as a strong and confident woman with solid business acumen. The lyrics inspire its audience to follow Martha’s footsteps and promote the mind-set that anything is possible.

More recently, the hip-hop goddess dropped “Spoil Me”, a record she used to showcase her versatility. Taking on a love song for the first time, Athena tells the story of how she escaped an abusive relationship and has now successfully transitioned to a happier and healthier one. She used her passion and talent for dance as a route to escape her abusive relationship by turning to the exotic dance industry. It reiterates her intention to always keep her music genuine and speak from the heart – “My music is based on real experiences and situations. I don't think there are a lot of upcoming rappers who are as real as me.” The song’s story resonates with many who’ve been in or are in similar situations and is definitely a must-listen piece in her catalogue.

Although Corona and quarantine have slowed much of life down, Athena has managed to turn it into a positive. In fact, she’s preparing to release her first solo album this year and given what we’ve heard so far, fans can be assured they’re in for a musical journey like no other.