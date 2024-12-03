Music reality show MTV Hustle has found itself in major trouble after social media users stormed X (previously Twitter) and created the trend #ShameonMTVHustle. The whole controversy started after Rohan Cariappa, a Bengaluru-based hip-hop content creator known for his sharp analyses, criticised the judges of MTV Hustle 4. Rohan Cariappa posted several YouTube videos pointing out that Ikka, one of the judges, was spotted wearing a Harley Davidson jacket on a show sponsored by Royal Enfield. ‘The Traitors’ Contestants List: From Uorfi Javed, Anshula Kapoor to Sudhanshu Pandey, Meet the Rumoured Participants of Karan Johar-Hosted Reality Show.

Rohan Cariappa, through a post on X, claimed that makers of MTV Hustle are targeting his videos with multiple strikes. In a post shared on his handle on November 30, he wrote, "Hello @YouTube @YouTubeIndia My videos are being unlawfully taken down thanks to these egotistical maniacs heading major companies. Kindly look into it, need your intervention." The entire desi hip-hop scene has been shaken up by this, and netizens are supporting Cariappa for expressing his opinion.

Rohan Cariappa Seeks Help From YouTube Over Strikes on His Videos

Hello @YouTube @YouTubeIndia My videos are being unlawfully taken down thanks to these egotistical maniacs heading major companies. Kindly look into it, need your intervention. pic.twitter.com/JexQmVtr0f — Rohan Cariappa (@cariappa_rohan) November 30, 2024

Badshah Enters the Rohan Cariappa vs MTV Hustle Feud

Rapper Badshah, who is among the most successful rappers in our country, has shown support to Rohan Cariappa in the matter. The "Mercy" singer took to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Wednesday (December 3) and wrote, "If im not tweeting about it, doesn't mean im not working towards resolving the issue. Rohan Cariappa is family. This comes as a surprise to many because Badshah was also a judge for season 2 and season 3 of MTV Hustle. So is he going against his own community? Badshah Bar-cum-Lounge Explosion: Rapper’s Seville Lounge Hit in Chandigarh Blast.

Badshah Reveals His Involvement in Sorting the Matter

If im not tweeting about it, doesnt mean im not working towards resolving the issue. Rohan Cariappa is family. — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) December 3, 2024

Raftaar also went live on his Instagram on Wednesday to discuss the whole issue. While desi hip-hop enthusiasts and fans of the community strongly feel that Rohan Cariappa has the right to express his opinion, are his comments justified as criticism? The topic is open to debate.

