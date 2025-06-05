Mumbai, June 5: The reality show ‘Hip Hop India 2’ has decided its winner for its second season. Contestant Shubhankar, who is known by his stage name, Hectik, was crowned the winner. With Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora added at the helm as the judges, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Adtiya Roy Kapur graced the season finale. They were there to promote their upcoming film ‘Metro…In Dino’.

The finalists included Hitesh, Rule Breakerz, Aman-Kunal, and Lil Pool, each of whom brought their own signature styles to the stage. Shubhankar owned the stage and raised the winner’s belt in a moment that was nothing short of electric. He plans to explore new arenas, from reality shows to acting in films, theatre, and web series, paving the way for greater recognition of the genre and showcasing the limitless reach of his artistry. ‘16 Saal Ka Baccha Hai’: Malaika Arora Schools ‘Hip Hop India 2’ Contestant for Winking and Blowing Kisses at Her During Performance, Threatens To Call His Mother (Watch Video).

Reacting to his win, Shubhankar said, “My journey at Hip Hop India S2 has been incredible and something that I’ll never forget. Having Remo sir and Malaika ma’am guiding me throughout is something that will always be close to my heart. KRUMP taught me to move with purpose and speak without words. I’m grateful to everyone who saw that in me. Now it’s time to take KRUMP places it’s never been”.

Judge Malaika Arora added, “From the very beginning, there was a fire in Shubhankar that you couldn’t ignore. His style, presence, and commitment to KRUMP made every performance a moment. He didn’t just perform, he told stories, and he made you feel magical. Watching him evolve the artist he is today has been truly inspiring—and I believe this is only the beginning for him”. Jaaved Jaaferi at 61 Stuns With Incredible Dance Moves on ‘Hip Hop India Season 2’, Leaved Internet in Awe! (Watch Viral Video).

For Aditya Roy Kapur, the show has been such a cool glimpse into how far Indian hip-hop has come. He said, “Being part of the finale was a great experience, and seeing a true champion, full of passion”.

Sara Ali Khan shared, “The energy tonight at the finale of Realme Hip Hop India Season 2 was phenomenal! Every performer brought their best to the stage. I am inspired by their fearlessness and ability to express themselves in such a bold and courageous manner. Congratulations to Shubhankar and to Amazon MX Player for yet another successful season of the show”. ‘Hip Hop India’ season 2, is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).