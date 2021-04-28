The Allure of Cape Cod

Cape Cod has a unique allure. The Cape, as most New Englanders refer to the hook-shaped peninsula, is a site of quaint villages, seafood shacks, lighthouses, ocean beaches, and more. Featuring a plethora of individuals who frequent the Cape for the summer months to escape the calamity of city life.

This dynamic of seasonal summer travelers unpacks opportunities for home remodelers. Mainly to offer services to upkeep homes that are unoccupied outside of peak summer months. As a result, this realization is why Geoff Bright decided to create his company Synergy Home Improvements and he hasn’t looked back since.

“I realized these people need a quarterback, someone that can do everything.” Bright remarked with a smile on his face.

Who is Geoff Bright?

Born and raised in Connecticut, Geoff Bright is a true New Englander. In his early 20s he had a period of introspection realizing that he was a working man. He mainly enjoyed the aspect of artistic expression that he had as a skilled worker while also enjoying the labor aspect of his line of work. Years later, he transitioned more into the business aspect where he discovered his innate skills with people and his ability to articulate and communicate at a high level.

“I thought to myself running a business would come natural to me. I’m extroverted. I can sell. I love what I’m doing and I want to do it -- I do it with enthusiasm.” Bright remarked.

Primarily focusing on projects in the New England and Cape area -- Bright’s speciality now is renovation projects. Past work has included moderate to big sized properties featuring 21st century application and design material.

“We’re ready and open to deal with anything in the residential theatre. Anything from remodeling to interior gut jobs and everything in-between” Geoff commented.

Finding Perfection:

Perfection is a state without faults. Depending on how faults are measured, all things are either perfect, or none are. Perfection is reached through consistency doing an array of tasks at a high level. One of which includes an acute level of attention to detail.

For Bright, attention to detail and a high level of thoroughness are two characteristics that differentiate himself from the pool of other skilled tradesmen and tradeswomen. Effectively, skilled artisans are always striving for perfection. Improvement, for the elite artisans, is necessary to advance in their trade. A mindset that Bright accredits to his success with creating a staple name in New England with Synergy Home Improvements.

“None of my goals or source of motivation have anything to do with acquiring things or a specific dollar amount. I do what I do for the love of it. I’m passionate about my work and this goes along with everything else in my life.” Bright replied when asked about his passion within his work

Conclusion:

As a specialist in remodeling and home improvements, very seldom is Bright engaging with the same kind of work Monday to Friday. However, his routine and operational modus operandi stay the same: work with integrity, enthusiasm, and attention to detail.

“The biggest thing for me is: I operate with the mentality that someone out there is trying to do it better than me… I try to be the best in what I do; I want to excel. I have a passion for what I do and it shows in my work.” Bright replied when asked about his personal motivations.