Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Rise Monday Lottery Result of February 2 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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Kohima, February 2: The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries is set to announce the results of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery of today, February 2. Conducted in Kohima, the official draw is scheduled to commence at 1 PM. As one of the most anticipated events in the state's "Dear" series, this weekly lottery continues to draw massive participation from hopefuls looking to secure the life-changing first prize. Scroll below to know how to check the results and winning numbers of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery and watch the live streaming of today's lottery.

Operated under the strict supervision of the state government, the Nagaland State Lottery remains a popular and legal platform for residents to test their fortune. Participants can access the full winners' list of the Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery by checking the Dear Lottery Sambad for January 26 shortly after the draw is completed. For those who prefer real-time updates, an online telecast of the proceedings is available here, allowing players to witness the selection of today's lucky numbers as they happen. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 2, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Rise Monday Weekly Lottery Here

When and Where To Check the Results of Nagaland's Dear Rise Monday Lottery

The Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Rise Monday weekly lottery draw features a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. In addition to this grand jackpot, the lottery offers a multi-tiered reward system including second, third, fourth, and fifth-place prizes, as well as consolation prizes. Participants can easily verify their numbers by checking the results online via various trusted lottery portals or the official Nagaland State Lottery website. Part of the government-regulated "Dear" series, the Dear Ride Monday lottery is known for its affordability, with tickets typically priced at just INR 6. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of February 1 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

For those following the Nagaland State Lottery, specifically the Dear Rise Monday lottery draw, staying updated with the right search terms is essential for finding results quickly. "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today", "Dear Rise Monday Result 1 PM", "Lottery Sambad Today", and "Nagaland Lottery Live Draw" are some of the trending keywords used by lottery players while looking for results of today's lucky draw. Due to Republic Day today, February 2, official draws for today are suspended.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).