Kohima, February 1: The Nagaland State Lottery's "Dear Magic Sunday" is a popular weekly draw that takes place every Sunday at 8:00 PM, offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 Crore. Priced at a modest INR 6 per ticket, it is part of the state's daily "Dear" series, which rebranded several of its classic draws to streamline the gaming experience. For the current draw on February 1, participants can check the official results through the Nagaland State Lotteries gazette or various mobile apps. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery of February 1.

Lottery players are eagerly awaiting the system-generated results of Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery draw. Those who bought tickets for the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery can verify their winning numbers and check the detailed results online. They can visit platforms such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to check today's lottery results and winning numbers. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of January 31 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Magic Sunday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery players also watch the online telecast of the Nagaland's Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery of today, February 1, provided above. The live draw will provide the latest updates on the results and winning numbers of the Dear Magic Sunday weekly lottery draw. Nagaland lottery players must remember that certain keywords trend on search engines and social media platforms. These include "Dear Magic Sunday", "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Magic Sunday Result 01-02-2026", "Lottery Sambad 8 PM", "Dear Magic Sunday 1 Crore Winner", "Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live" and "Nagaland State Lottery Result PDF Download".

Claiming a prize in the Nagaland State Lottery "Dear Magic Sunday" weekly lottery involves a specific procedure that varies depending on the amount won. For today's draw, February 1, players must ensure that they submit their claim within 30 days of the result announcement. Lottery players must note that under Section 194B of the Income Tax Act, a flat 30 per cent TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) will be deducted by the government before the prize money is disbursed to the bank account for any win exceeding INR 10,000. In India, the lottery remains a complex socio-economic fixture, legally permitted in only 13 states - including Nagaland, Kerala, and West Bengal - where it serves as a vital non-tax revenue stream for regional governments.

