Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of January 31 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List

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Kohima, January 31: The Nagaland State Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery is a prominent evening draw conducted by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. It is held every Saturday at 8:00 PM. As the final draw of the day, it carries a massive first prize of INR 1 crore, making it one of the most anticipated events for lottery participants across the country. The Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery is part of a broader daily cycle that includes morning (1:00 PM) and day (6:00 PM) draws, each offering its own INR 1 crore jackpot. The live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery can be watched below to know the results and winning numbers.

It must be noted that for Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery draw of today, January 31, participants are eagerly awaiting the system-generated results to see if their ticket matches the top-tier prize or any of the secondary rewards. Lottery enthusiasts who purchased tickets for the Dear Lucky Saturday lottery can verify their winning numbers and detailed results online. Participants can check today's lottery results and winning numbers on platforms such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of January 30 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Lucky Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery players can also tune in to watch the online telecast of the Nagaland lottery, which has been provided above. The live draw will provide the latest updates on the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery draw. Those following the Nagaland State Lottery, specifically the Dear Lucky Saturday (8 PM) draw, must remember that certain keywords consistently trend on search engines and social media platforms.

Some of the trending keywords used by Nagaland lottery players include "Lottery Sambad Today", "Dear Lucky Saturday Result", "Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM", "Dear Lucky Saturday", "Lottery Sambad 31.01.2026", "Nagaland lottery result live", and "Dear lottery result PDF". To claim a prize from the Nagaland State Dear Lucky Saturday weekly lottery, winners must follow a specific procedure based on the prize amount and their residency. For prizes exceeding INR 10,000, winners must submit a formal claim to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries within 30 days of the draw, January 31. Shillong Teer Result Today, January 31, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The required "Claim Packet" must include the original winning ticket (signed on the back), a completed and signed official Prize Claim Form, and an Affidavit of Ownership from a 1st Class Magistrate or Notary Public. Additionally, winners must provide four recent passport-sized photographs, self-attested copies of their PAN Card and Aadhaar Card, and a cancelled cheque for the NEFT/RTGS bank transfer.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).