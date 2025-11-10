Mumbai, November 10: What is an e-passport? How to apply for an e-passport in India? If you're looking for the answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. It must be recalled that India launched the first phase of the next-gen digital passport in 13 cities on May 13 to boost travel document security. The first phase of the next-generation e-passport initiative will combine advanced electronic technology with the traditional paper passport format to enhance identity verification and strengthen travel document security.

Back then, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that this was the first stage of a nationwide implementation, which is expected to reach all Passport Seva Kendras across the country by mid-2025. The project began under a pilot phase in conjunction with the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0, which was initiated in April 2024. It is worth noting that the e-passports are currently being issued in several cities, including Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Ranchi, and Delhi. So what is an e-passport? How to apply for an e-passport? Scroll below to know more. E-Passport: India Launches First Phase of Next-Gen Digital Passport in 13 Cities To Boost Travel Document Security, Nationwide Implementation Expected by Mid-2025.

What Is an E-Passport?

An e-passport is a high-tech passport which combines a traditional paper booklet with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna. A biometric-based passport, the e-passport will be distinctly identifiable from regular ones and likely feature a gold-coloured symbol printed below the front cover. Similar to a standard Indian passport, the e-passport will include an RFID chip and antenna. This chip will contain the passport holder's biometric data, such as personal details, fingerprints and facial recognition, which are expected to be digitally signed and encrypted. The e-passport will help to make citizenship verification faster and tamper-resistant, especially at e-gates and automated immigration lanes.

How To Apply for an E-Passport?

First register or log in on the Passport Seva Portal at portal2.passportindia.gov.in

Log in using your registered ID and password

Now select "Apply for Fresh Passport / Re-issue" depending on the service you need

Fill out the online form

Once done, pay the fee online and then proceed to schedule an appointment at your local PSK or POPSK

Print or save your Application Receipt once the appointment is booked

Visit the appointment centre with original documents on the appointment date and time

Your Biometric data (photo and fingerprints) will be captured during the appointment

Once complete, await processing and dispatch

Once approved, your e-passport will be delivered to your registered address

That said, it's important to understand who can apply for an e-passport. An Indian citizen who is eligible for a regular passport can apply for an e-passport. So far, the e-passport facility is available at selected Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in several cities nationwide. Over time, the service is likely to be made available across the country. Although an e-passport would replace a conventional passport, the existing passports will remain fully valid until their stated expiry date. New Indian Passport Rules: From Birth Certificate Mandate, Address Removal to Colour-Coded Passports, Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes.

It must be noted that there is no mandatory requirement for now for Indian citizens to switch to an e-passport immediately. Applicants can opt for the upgraded format (e-passport) during renewal or fresh issue when eligible centres are available. One of the most important benefits of the e-passport is the enhanced security it offers. The RFID chip will safeguard the passport against duplication, forgery, and fraudulent use. E-passports would also enable immigration authorities across the world to quickly and securely authenticate the data, thereby making travel safer and more efficient.

