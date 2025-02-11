Imphal, February 11: Speculation is swirling over who will succeed N Biren Singh as the next Chief Minister of Manipur following his surprise resignation on Sunday, February 9. With the state still reeling from violence, questions abound about his replacement as the next Manipur CM.

N Biren Singh's resignation came a day after the Manipur Congress announced plans to move a no-confidence motion against his government. On February 9, Singh, BJP North East Coordinator Sambit Patra and a group of MLAs met Governor Ajay Bhalla, after which Singh resigned, agreeing to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until a successor is chosen. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has yet to make an official statement, sources say five key candidates are emerging as frontrunners for the top post in the violence-hit state. Manipur CM N Biren Singh Quits, Submits Resignation Letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Frontrunners for Manipur CM Post

Thokchom Satyabrata Singh

Current Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and a two-term MLA from Yaiskul. He has held key cabinet positions in consumer affairs, food & public distribution, law & legislative affairs, and labour & employment. Satyabrata Singh is seen as a strong contender for Manipur CM post.

Basanta Kumar Singh

A four-time MLA from the Nambol constituency and current Education Minister in the second Biren Singh ministry. Basanta Kumar Singh won the 2022 election on a BJP ticket. Singh is also in the race for the next Manipur CM. Manipur: Men Armed With Automatic Assault Rifles ‘Play’ Football in Kangpokpi, Video Goes Viral.

Radheshyam Singh

Radheshyam Singh is a retired IPS officer and former Education and Labor Minister in Singh’s cabinet. He is also a recipient of the President's Police Medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service and has served in various UN peacekeeping missions.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a Former Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly and current Cabinet Minister for Municipal Administration, Housing Development (MAHUD), and Education in the second Biren Singh ministry. Yumnam Khemchand Singh is also a strong contender for the Manipur CM post.

BJP’s national in-charge, Sambit Patra, recently met key political figures in Manipur to discuss the selection of a new leader who can unify the party and bridge the divide between Singh's supporters and opponents, India Today said in a report. The challenge now is to pick a leader with broad support to ensure party cohesion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).