Shivaji Maharaj-Tipu Sultan Row: Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Apologises for Shivaji-Tipu Remark; Claims BJP ‘Distorted’ Statement to Fuel Tension

Mumbai, February 17: Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal issued an unconditional apology on Tuesday, seeking to de-escalate a major political storm triggered by his remarks comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with the 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. While expressing regret, Sapkal maintained that his words were "deliberately distorted" by the BJP to incite social tension and distract from pressing state issues.

The controversy erupted last Saturday when Sapkal, addressing a portrait row in Malegaon, described both figures as belonging to the "same league of valour," suggesting Tipu Sultan drew inspiration from Shivaji Maharaj's "Swarajya" (self-rule) to fight the British. The comments sparked violent clashes in Pune and led to an FIR against Sapkal for "hurting public sentiments." Pune: Stone Pelting Reported During Clash Between BJP and Congress Over Harshwardhan Sapkal's Remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan.

The row originated in Malegaon, where the display of Tipu Sultan’s portrait in the office of Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed was met with protests by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporators. Sapkal’s subsequent defense of the historical figure intensified the backlash. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis labeled the comparison "deplorable," asserting that Shivaji Maharaj remains a "deity" whose legacy is beyond any parallel. ‘Tipu Sultan Se Inko Kya Problem Hai?’: Waris Pathan Defends Mysore Ruler’s Legacy, AIMIM Leader Cites Indian Constitution to Counter Critics (Watch Video).

In a statement shared on X, Sapkal clarified that his original intent was to promote national unity by noting that portraits of various icons, including both Shivaji and Tipu, appear in the original manuscript of the Indian Constitution. "I never intended to hurt the sentiments of those who revere the Maharaj," he stated, while accusing the ruling Mahayuti alliance of a "malicious agenda" to polarize the state ahead of upcoming local body polls.

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