A viral video from Manipur’s Kangpokpi district shows men dressed in football kits carrying automatic assault rifles while playing football. One participant, seen in a fluorescent green jersey, had two guns—one slung over his shoulder and another in hand—raising it and laughing. Shared initially by a social media influencer, the footage shows players with AK and M-series rifles, some with red ribbons tied around barrels, on a dusty field. A visible event poster identified the location as L Nohjang Kipgen Memorial Playground in Gamnomphai, about 30 km from Imphal. The video has sparked concerns over the prevalence of armed groups in Manipur, where ethnic violence has been ongoing since 2023. Authorities have yet to comment. Manipur: Indian Army in Joint Operation With Police Recover Arms and Ammunition From 3 Districts (See Pic).

Men Armed With Assault Rifles Play Football in Manipur

This video of a football tournament in Manipur has gone viral on social media. What is deeply disturbing is the open display of sophisticated weapons by the so called footballers. Or is it a football tournament of Kuki Militants? We urge the authorities to investigate this… pic.twitter.com/3IC5uY9BkH — Meitei Heritage Society (@meiteiheritage) February 6, 2025

