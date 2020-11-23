In the digital age, applying for a new passport has become pretty easy since one only has to simply log in to "Passport Seva Portal" and book an appointment. The process for applying for a passport can be finished in a few easy steps and it does not take more than 15 minutes. However, if you don't know the process we are here to help you. E-Passports With Electronic Microprocessor Chip for All Indian Citizens From 2021: Report.

Passport is a compulsory document for all Indians if you want to travel abroad. It contains all essential details and acts as your national identity. So here are steps to apply for passport online. Lotus To Be Printed on Passports As Part of Security Features, Other National Symbols to Be Used on Rotation: MEA.

How to Apply for Passport Online? Steps to Apply

Visit the Passport Seva Online Portal ( portal1.passportindia.gov.in ) and click on the ‘New User Registration’ option.

) and click on the ‘New User Registration’ option. Fill in all the details asked about your address, date of birth (DOB) and identity proof like PAN Card number, Aadhaar Card number, etc.. Remember that all fields marked by an asterisk.

After filling the form, click on register.

After this, you have to make the payment. Select the option saying “Pay and Schedule Appointment”. It is mandatory to pay online to book an appointment.

After this, select a date for your appointment at the nearest passport office.

You need to carry a printout of the final application to the passport office. In case, you forget to carry the application, you can use SMS sent to you by the passport authority as proof.

Make sure that you are carrying all required documents based on the list given on the PSP.

Once the officer is done with the verification process, your application will move to its final stage. After the police verification, you will receive your passport.

