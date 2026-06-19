Rajasthan Police SI Result 2026 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Merit List

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Friday, June 19, officially released the written examination results for the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander recruitment drive. The evaluation compiles the performance of candidates vying for 1,015 vacancies across the state's law enforcement infrastructure. Eligible participants who attended the multi-shift exam can now verify their selection status through the official merit lists hosted online.

The written phase was held on April 5 and 6, serving as the foundational screening tier for the Rajasthan Police SI Recruitment 2025 cycle. To maintain demographic transparency, the commission has categorised the provisionally qualified roll numbers into separate compilations for Scheduled Areas and Non-Scheduled Areas. Rajasthan: Influencer, Lover Held After Husband’s Body Found in Water Tank; Instagram Link Under Probe.

Selection Thresholds and Physical Efficiency Test Shortlisting

According to the official RPSC notification, candidates who appeared in both mandatory papers of the written test and secured the minimum qualifying scores stipulated under state service rules have been approved to advance. These successful individuals are now shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which represents the second phase of the multi-stage recruitment workflow.

Within the Scheduled Area vertical, a total of 343 candidates successfully met the qualifying matrix to secure their eligibility for the PET. Commission authorities noted that the comprehensive logistical dates, venue allocations, and call letters for the upcoming physical tests will be announced through a separate administrative notification in due course.

Step-by-Step Procedure to Access the Merit List

Candidates can check their qualifying status by accessing the official digital portal using the following formal steps:

Open your web browser and navigate directly to the official RPSC website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the primary homepage navigation panel, find and click on the dedicated 'Results' link under the Candidate Information tab.

Identify and select the active hyperlink titled "Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Rajasthan Police SI Exam 2026".

Initiate the download for the official result PDF containing the roll numbers of provisional qualifiers.

Open the downloaded PDF file and utilise the search function (Ctrl+F) to insert your specific examination roll number to confirm your qualification status for the PET round.

Recruitment Criteria and Timeline

The extensive recruitment operation aims to fill 1,015 operational vacancies within the Rajasthan Police force. Academic eligibility criteria mandated that applicants possess a valid graduation degree in any discipline from a government-recognised university or institution at the time of application. Age boundaries for general category applicants were restricted between 20 and 25 years of age as of January 1, 2026, with statutory age relaxation concessions implemented for reserved classes under state government regulations. Student Suicide in Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Hangs Self in Sikar Days Before Re-NEET 2026.

Recruitment Milestone Timeline / Dates Application Window Opens August 10, 2025 Application Window Concludes September 8, 2025 Written Examination Schedule April 5 & 6, 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release April 7, 2026 Written Result Declaration Date June 19, 2026

The comprehensive selection matrix for the vacancies involves five consecutive checkpoints: the initial Written Examination, the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a formal Interview phase, rigorous Document Verification, and a final Medical Examination. Candidates must clear each phase sequentially to be considered for final allocation in the state merit ranking.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).