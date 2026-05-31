Rules Changing From June 1, 2026: UPI, PAN, Tax, ATM Charges, LPG Prices and Solar Norms Updated

A series of regulatory and financial changes come into effect from June 1, 2026, impacting taxpayers, salaried employees, digital payment users, bank customers, property buyers and solar energy consumers. The changes include a key advance tax deadline, revised salary allowance exemptions, stricter PAN reporting norms, enhanced UPI security features and new compliance requirements for solar projects.

The June 2026 changes span multiple sectors, including taxation, banking, digital payments, energy pricing and renewable energy. While some measures are aimed at improving compliance and transparency, others are designed to enhance user security and support domestic manufacturing. Individuals and businesses may need to review their financial plans and transactions to ensure compliance with the updated rules. RBI Bank Holiday Calendar June 2026: State-Wise List and Weekend Details.

Rules Changing From June 1, 2026:

Advance Tax Deadline Falls on June 15

One of the most important dates for taxpayers this month is June 15, 2026, which marks the deadline for the first advance tax instalment for the financial year 2026-27. Individuals with an estimated net tax liability exceeding Rs 10,000 must pay 15 per cent of their advance tax by the due date.

This is also the first advance tax cycle being implemented entirely under the new Income Tax Act 2025 and Income Tax Rules 2026. Taxpayers who fail to meet the deadline may face a 1 per cent monthly interest penalty. Summer Vacation 2026 Dates: Schools Across Country Announce State-Wise Holiday Schedules Amid Heatwave Concerns.

Relief for Salaried Employees Under Old Tax Regime

Employees opting for the old tax regime will benefit from revised exemption limits on several allowances. The Children Education Allowance has increased from INR 100 per month per child to INR 3,000 per month per child.

Hostel Allowance has been revised to INR 9,000 per month. In addition, the 50 per cent House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption, previously available only in metro cities, will now extend to Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The revisions are expected to provide additional tax relief for salaried professionals, particularly in the newly added cities.

UPI Update to Improve Transaction Safety

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is introducing a significant update aimed at reducing digital payment fraud.

Under the new system, UPI applications will display the recipient's verified bank-registered name when users scan a QR code or enter a mobile number. This replaces user-defined aliases and is intended to help users verify the identity of payment recipients before completing transactions.

Separately, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is conducting final tests for direct provident fund withdrawals through UPI, which could simplify and speed up the withdrawal process.

ATM and Banking Services May Cost More

Several commercial banks are revising ATM-related service charges beginning this month. Customers may face higher fees for cash withdrawals, balance enquiries and mini-statement requests, particularly after exhausting their free transaction limits. Banks have advised customers to review updated fee schedules to avoid unexpected charges.

LPG, CNG and PNG Prices Under Review

Oil marketing companies will review LPG, CNG and PNG prices effective June 1 as part of the monthly revision process. The review comes after commercial 19-kg LPG cylinder prices saw significant increases in the previous month.

Meanwhile, interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for the current quarter. Public Provident Fund (PPF) deposits will continue to earn 7.1 per cent interest, while the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana will continue offering 8.2 per cent.

PAN Rules Tightened for High-Value Transactions

The revised tax framework also changes PAN requirements for several transactions. Daily cash deposits exceeding INR 50,000 will no longer require mandatory PAN submission.

Property transactions valued up to INR 20 lakh will not require PAN details. However, PAN will become compulsory for property transactions exceeding INR 45 lakh, as well as for gift deeds and joint development agreements.

In addition, annual cash withdrawals exceeding INR 10 lakh will automatically trigger PAN-based reporting requirements. The changes are intended to reduce compliance burdens for smaller transactions while strengthening oversight of higher-value financial activities.

New Solar Compliance Rules Take Effect

Beginning June 1, 2026, all government-backed, subsidised and net-metered solar projects must use solar modules listed under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). Authorities have clarified that no further extensions will be granted.

The measure is aimed at supporting domestic solar manufacturing and maintaining quality standards. However, industry participants expect the requirement could temporarily increase installation costs for some consumers and developers.

What Consumers Should Watch This Month

The new rules affect a broad range of financial and consumer activities, from tax payments and banking transactions to digital payments and renewable energy installations.

Taxpayers should ensure advance tax obligations are met before June 15, while UPI users can expect enhanced verification features during transactions. Property buyers, investors and solar project developers may also need to review the updated compliance requirements to avoid disruptions or penalties.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).