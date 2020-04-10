Sarah Hayland's Fiancé Asked for Her Hand in Marriage From Her Real and 'Modern Family' Parents

Modern Fanily, Sarah Hayland with fiance (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern Family has aired its last ever episode. Funny, how the ending of a comedy series has brought fans to tears. A special behind-the-scenes episode was aired before the finale. On the special, Sarah Hayland revealed some details about her life with fiance Wells Adams. Turns out, they had a rather traditional engagement. Ariel Winter Trolled For Being 'Too Thin' in New Instagram Pictures, Modern Family Actress Hits Back at Body-Shamers.

Sarah and Wells got engaged in July 2019. The actress revealed in her interview on the special, that Wells not only sought blessings from her real parents but also asked for her hand from her on-screen parents, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell.

"When my fiancé proposed, he asked my mom and dad for their blessing," Sarah revealed. "Then, he also hunted down Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell for their blessing. They really, really are like my second set of parents."

Check Out A Few Lovey Dovey Pictures Of Sarah And Wells Here:

Here, They Take Couple's Test:

View this post on Instagram The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod 💍 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Mar 27, 2020 at 2:36pm PDT

In another interview, Sarah said that she did not relate to her character, Haley, on Modern Family at all. "I didn't relate to her a lot. I don't know how she goes about life because I'm more like [Haley's mother] Claire."

In other news, Modern Family co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd have revealed that there might be a spin-off series featuring the gay couple Mitch and Cam. Mitch is played by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Cam is essayed by Eric Stonestreet.