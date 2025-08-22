Famous Birthdays on 22 August bring together a diverse list of personalities from cinema, music, sports, politics, and literature who have left a mark on the world. From global icons like pop star Dua Lipa, comedian James Corden, and actress Kristen Wiig to Indian legends such as Chiranjeevi, the date is rich with influential figures. The world of sports also shares this date with tennis great Mats Wilander, Brazilian star Beatriz Haddad Maia, and footballer Ezequiel Garay, making 22 August a day that celebrates talent across industries. Famous Birthdays on 21 August: Barun Sobti, Usain Bolt, Kim Cattrall and Robert Lewandowski; Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 21st August.

August 22 Famous Birthdays in India

Chiranjeevi (born 22 August 1955) is a legendary Indian actor and politician, hailed as the “Megastar” of Telugu cinema, with a career spanning over four decades and more than 150 films, along with serving as a former Union Minister of Tourism. Pavitra Punia (born 22 August 1986) Television actress known for shows like Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla Devoleena Bhattacharjee (born 22 August 1985) Television actress is famous for her long-running role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Avinash Sachdev (born 22 August 1986) is an Indian television actor best known for his roles in serials like Choti Bahu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir and for his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Sudhanshu Pandey (born 22 August 1974) is an Indian actor, singer and former model, widely recognised for his role as Vanraj Shah in the popular television show Anupamaa and for his work in Bollywood films and music. Kunal Karan Kapoor (born 22 August 1982) is an Indian television actor and director, best known for his roles in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Left Right Left and Ziddi Dil Maane Na. Dona Ganguly (born 22 August 1966) is an acclaimed Indian Odissi dancer and the wife of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, known for her graceful performances and contribution to promoting classical dance in India and abroad. Achyut Potdar (born 22 August 1934-18 August 2025) is a veteran Indian actor noted for his character roles in films like 3 Idiots, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and numerous television shows, with a career spanning over four decades in cinema and theatre. Nehal Chudasama (born 22 August 1996) is an Indian model, fitness consultant, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2018 and went on to represent India at Miss Universe 2018.

Notable International Celebrities Born on August 21

Dua Lipa (born 22 August 1995) is a British-Albanian pop singer and songwriter, celebrated for global hits like "New Rules" and "Levitating." James Corden (born 22 August 1978) is an English comedian, actor, and television host, best known for The Late Late Show with James Corden and Carpool Karaoke. Kristen Wiig (born 22 August 1973) is an American actress and comedian, acclaimed for Saturday Night Live and films such as Bridesmaids. LaMelo Ball (born 22 August 2001) is an American professional basketball player who plays as a point guard for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. Ty Burrell (born 22 August 1967) is an American actor recognised for his Emmy-winning role as Phil Dunphy in the sitcom Modern Family. Lautaro Martínez (born 22 August 1997) is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a striker for Inter Milan and the Argentina national team.

Whether it is the glamour of Hollywood and Bollywood, the charm of world music, or the passion of competitive sports, 22 August birthdays highlight a unique blend of creativity, leadership and excellence. The contributions of these celebrities and sportspersons continue to inspire fans globally, ensuring that this date remains one of celebration and remembrance for their achievements.

