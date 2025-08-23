August 23 marks the birthday of several remarkable personalities in India and across the globe who have made significant contributions to their respective fields. From the soulful voice of Indian playback singer KK to the legendary basketball prowess of Kobe Bryant, this day has seen the arrival of influential figures who have left an indelible mark in entertainment, sports, and beyond. Indian cinema is also represented by iconic actress Saira Banu and contemporary star Vaani Kapoor, underscoring the diverse talents born on this day. This article explores the lives and achievements of these celebrities and more, celebrating the impact of those born on August 23. August 22 Famous Birthdays in India and Worldwide: Dua Lipa, Chiranjeevi, Ty Burrell and Kristen Wiig, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 22nd August.

Famous Birthdays in India on August 23

Saira Banu (born 1944): Popular Bollywood film actress, married to the legendary Dilip Kumar. KK (Krishnakumar Kunnath, born 1968): Renowned Indian playback singer known for his versatile and melodious voice. Vaani Kapoor (born 1988): Indian actress and model appearing primarily in Hindi films. Gauahar Khan (born 1983): Indian actress, model, and television personality. Mohan (born 1956): Indian actor. Asha Negi (born 1989): Indian television actress. Vineeth (born 1969): Indian actor. Shivani Surve (born 1984): Indian actress. S. A. Rajkumar (born 1964): Indian music composer. Mohan Sharma (born 1956): Indian actor. Reita Faria (born 1945): Indian model and doctor. Bhupesh Baghel (born 1961): Indian politician and current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Shiv Khera (born 1961): Indian politician. Bhoomi Trivedi (born 1988): Indian singer. Sudeepa Singh (born 1988): Indian actress. Shabareesh Varma (born 1985): Indian actor. Tanguturi Prakasam (born 1872): Indian politician and freedom fighter.

Notable International Celebrities Born on August 23

Kobe Bryant (1978-2020): Legendary NBA basketball player, five-time NBA champion, and Academy Award-winning filmmaker. Born in Tucson, Arizona, USA. River Phoenix (1970-1993): Iconic American actor and musician known for his roles in "Stand By Me" and "Running on Empty." Born in Madras, Oregon, USA. Julian Casablancas (born 1978): American singer and lead vocalist of The Strokes. Born in New York City, New York, USA. Noor Al-Hussein (born 1951): Queen dowager of Jordan, widow of King Hussein. Chelsi Smith (1973-2018): American actress, singer, and beauty pageant titleholder, Miss USA 1995 and Miss Universe 1995. Born in California, USA. Neil Cicierega (born 1986): American internet artist, comedian, and musician known for his mashup albums. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Darren Collison (born 1987): Former NBA player. Born in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Kimberly Marie Matula (born 1988): American actress known for "The Bold and the Beautiful." Born in Fort Worth, Texas, USA. Brett Morris (born 1986): Australian professional rugby league footballer. Born in Kiama, Australia. Gene Kelly (1912-1996): Iconic American dancer, actor, director, and singer.

The range of notable personalities born on August 23 exemplifies a tapestry of talent and influence, spanning continents and industries. From the artistic realms of music and film to the world of sports and leadership, these individuals continue to inspire millions. Recognising the birthdays of KK, Kobe Bryant, Saira Banu, Vaani Kapoor, and others not only celebrates their personal journeys but also reminds us of the enduring legacy and universal impact of their work. As we honour these figures today, we also appreciate the shared human story reflected in their achievements and passions on this special date.

