Mumbai, December 11: State Bank of India is planning to hire 16,000 employees every fiscal and open 200 to 300 branches in FY26, says Chairman CS Setty. With the SBI hiring announcement, the bank will use its wholly owned subsidiary SBOSS (State Bank Operations Support Services) in rural and semi-urban areas. The massive hiring in India and expansion of its branches will help SBI strengthen its network in the country.

According to a report by Business Line, State Bank of India plans to double its size to INR 200 lakh crore in 6–7 years from INR 100 lakh crore in Q2FY26 by hiring thousands of employees and expanding its physical network. CS Setty, Chairman of SBI, said that the bank always looked for white spaces for network expansion and confirmed plans to add 200–300 branches in this fiscal, the report added. US Layoffs Surge in 2025: Over 1 Million Workers Affected Across Multiple Sectors Amid Rising Inflation, Automation and Economic Pressures.

SBI Hiring in India, Physical Network Expansion

CS Setty said, "Our recruitment process is almost getting completed. Around 16,000 new employees will join the bank in the current fiscal. We add these numbers of people almost each year." The State Bank of India has a workforce of around 2.36 lakh employees, including Officers, Associates and Subordinate Staff. The report mentioned that the staff cost of SBI rose 11% YoY in H1FY26 to INR 36,837 crore. SBI Chairman CS Setty further said that the bank would also consider ATMs and grow its numbers by adding new ones where demand increases.

The report further states that SBI plans to expand the role of its wholly owned subsidiary, State Bank Operations Support Services (SBOSS), particularly in rural and semi-urban regions. SBOSS will assist government scheme beneficiaries, help source applications in agriculture and small businesses, and oversee more than 60,000 ATMs. Starlink Launch in India: Jyotiraditya Scindia Meets Starlink VP Lauren Dreyer To Discuss Advancing Satellite-Based Internet; Elon Musk Reacts.

SBI refers to its OSS staff managing ATMs as “ATM mitras,” who will be local residents responsible for monitoring ATM availability, maintenance and cleanliness. Setty added that the RBI has allowed over 20 activities to be outsourced to these workers and that the bank will deploy around 6,000 people across branches for floor coordination.

