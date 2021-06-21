People say that the best DJs come from Israel. Sean Doron is another Israeli DJ that's making the headlines, thus proving that people are right. Some world-famous music labels, such as Crosstown Rebels by Damian Lazarus and Flying circus by Audiofly Madtech, have already signed songs with Sean and plan to release more. But what makes Sean so popular? According to his fans, it's his captivating music that keeps them hooked for hours. "We can listen to Sean's music for days. Every song he touches turns to gold. We don't know how he manages to come up with such tunes, but we thoroughly enjoy them."

Sean's secret to creating unique music

Sean didn't become an overnight sensation like some of the DJs in today's times. It took him years to come into the limelight. That's because Sean spent years learning about electronic music. He said, "It's easy to recreate an existing song. Sure, you are putting your creativity into it, but it isn't something original. I never wanted to play someone else's songs at parties. Instead, I wanted to explore the electronic music genre. Initially, I used various virtual keyboards and used DVS and Performance Mode support. But as I explored the many facets of electronic music, I quickly realized that I needed to mix two channels simultaneously. That's one of the reasons I'm so picky about mixing."

In addition to mixing software, Sean also believes in trial and error methods. "Anyone who asks me about how I make my music, I say that you should keep practicing on the Practice Mode. The more you make repetitive tunes, the more you will find ways to think outside the box. Musicians are not machines that can come up with new stuff every day. But you should keep experimenting. That’s how I created Cala Comte. I kept adding a few tunes to the song every day, and eventually, I completed the song after a few months."

The popularity of electronic music

Millions of people around the world love electronic music. It's still a less-explored genre, but many DJs are shifting to it because of its growing popularity. Sean believes that electronic music is the future. "You don't need to be a trained singer these days to become a famous singing star. There's an application that can correct your voice. Similarly, you can play a hundred instruments by pressing a few keys. That's the magic of electronic music. It allows you to mix different devices by using software applications.

This opens doors to creating unique tunes, something that traditional musicians may not be able to produce. We are fortunate to have so many software applications where we can test and record our tunes. And I would recommend upcoming DJs to follow this technique to make good songs in the future. That's the ultimate secret to creating captivating music."

Sean has been in this industry for more than 13 years now. He is still one of the most popular in the electronic music industry, and he gets calls to play at Tommy Hilfiger and New York Fashion Week events.