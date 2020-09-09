The Indian Army observes 46th birth anniversary of Kargil War hero Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra on September 9. Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra, the poster boy of 1999 Kargil War, laid down his life for his motherland on July 7 while fighting with Pakistani intruders. Captain Vikram Batra was born on September 9, 1974, in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur to Girdhari Lal Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra. Kargil Martyr Captain Vikram Batra 21st Death Anniversary: Remembering The Sher Shah of Indian Army With His 'Ye Dil Maange More' Video.

Captain Batra’s father was a government school principal and mother Kamal Kanta Batra was a school teacher. He did his schooling from Palampur. Captain Batra also participated in a Republic Day Parade as NCC cadet. The Kargil war hero joined the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in 1996 after clearing the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Martyrdom Day: Remembering 'Sher Shah' of Kargil War of 1999 on His Death Anniversary.

Here Are Some Of The Fact About Captain Vikram Batra:

Captain Batra was 14 minutes elder to his twin brother Vishal Batra.

He did his schooling from Palampur.

Captain Vikram Batra joined the IMA in Manekshaw Battalion.

He was awarded India’s highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra for displaying bravery in the face of adversity.

During the Kargil War, Captain Batra’s battalion was given orders to move to Dras sector under the command of Lt. Col. Yogesh Kumar Joshi ( Now Lt Gen YK Joshi).

During the war, the young officer had a code name – “Sher Shah”.

After the capture of Tololing, the 13 JAK Rif was assigned the task to capture Point 5140 in the Dras sector.

After Accomplishing the mission, the young officer radioed his command post, his success signal “Yeh Dil Maange More”.

He was seriously injured during the mission.

It was during the Kargil War, Batra was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain rank.

Captain Batra’s battalion was then moved to Mushko valley and was assigned the task to capture Point 4875.

On the night of July 6 and 7, Captain Batra, led the assault party to provide reinforcements to Indian soldiers who were at area flat top feature of Point 4875.

During the mission to capture the point 4875, Captain Batra displayed extraordinary bravery and destroyed the machine gun location of the enemy single handled. He was hit while evacuating his injured man to a safe location. He attained martyrdom on July 7. Later, the Point 4875 was renamed as “Batra Top”. Captain Batra was awarded Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest wartime gallantry award, for his bravery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).