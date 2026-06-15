SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 Out: How To Download and Raise Objections

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 on its official website, allowing candidates who appeared for the examination to download their provisional answer key and response sheets. The answer key has been made available along with individual question papers, enabling candidates to calculate their tentative scores before the result is declared.

The Computer-Based Examination for SSC GD Constable was conducted from April 27 to May 30, 2026. Along with the release of the provisional answer key, SSC has also opened an objection window from June 15 to June 20, 2026 (till 6 PM), allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies by submitting supporting documents and paying a prescribed fee. How To Check MHT CET 2026 PCM Result?

How to Check SSC GD Answer Key 2026

Candidates can download the answer key and response sheet through the official SSC portal by following a simple login process.

To check the SSC GD Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in)

Click on the “Answer Key” section on the homepage

Open the notification titled “Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2026: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s)”

Log in using Registration Number/Roll Number and Password

View the answer key and response sheet on the screen

Download and save the file for reference

SSC GD Response Sheet 2026

SSC has also released individual response sheets along with the answer key. The response sheet contains the answers marked by candidates during the examination. By comparing it with the official answer key, candidates can estimate their tentative scores before the result is announced. ABVMU CNET Result 2026 Declared at abvmucet26.co.in; Download UP CNET Scorecard, Check Counselling Dates.

Objection Window for SSC GD Answer Key 2026

The Commission has activated an online objection facility for candidates who wish to challenge any answer in the provisional key. Candidates must submit valid proof and pay the required fee per question during the challenge period.

After reviewing all objections, SSC will release the final answer key, which will be considered for result preparation.

How to Raise Objections

Candidates can submit objections by:

Logging in to the SSC portal

Opening the answer key challenge link

Selecting the question(s) to be challenged

Uploading supporting documents

Paying the objection fee online

Submitting the form and downloading the acknowledgement receipt

The objection process remains open until June 20, 2026.

Once the objection window closes, SSC will evaluate all submitted challenges. A revised final answer key will then be published, followed by the SSC GD Result 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 07:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).