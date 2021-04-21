Julian Jerry and Nino Reynolds, two ambitious energy consultants, set out on a mission to not only help the environment but put money back into the pockets of everyday homeowners through Sunserity Solar. In many cases, saving people a few thousand dollars a year makes a huge difference in their financial situation, and with over 300 families enjoying free electricity for a year you can too!

Today many people overpay by a gross amount for electricity, in many states if you look at your electricity bill you will see things such as the “societal benefit charge” or “delivery charge”. In most cases, people in NJ for example, pay more for energy to be delivered to their home, than the energy that they are utilizing.

The only reason why people continue to overpay huge utility companies is that they don’t know about the green energy programs available to them in their state. Who can really blame them? The incentives are constantly changing and it is hard to keep up with.

Their mission is to help educate as many homeowners as possible about the options they have to completely eliminate their electric bill with $0 out of pocket when switching to green energy. With hundreds of families taking advantage of AT LEAST 30% lower energy rates and 1 year of completely FREE electricity when you make the switch to green energy, the race continues before the state and federal incentives run out.

The process to qualify for these programs is quite simple. There are some basic information questions to answer, then all the consultant needs is your energy usage graph located on your electric bill. Everything is uploaded and then within 24 hours you know if you qualify for 1 year of FREE electricity and 30% lower energy costs. The process to qualify is completely free.

Not every candidate ends up qualifying for the program but with hundreds of families now enjoying their savings, it never hurts to try: sunserity.com