Tamannaah Bhatia Wears Black Paint As She Stands For #AllLivesMatter; Fans Finds Her Post Silly and Insensitive
Baahubali star Tamannaah Bhatia has joined the club of actresses who have been called out for their distasteful take on how 'All Lives Matter'. George Floyd's death in the US has sparked controversy all over the world. Indian celebs have been posting about it, resulting in netizen calling them hypocrites for staying quiet on matters that concern India. Tamannaah took to her social media platform to share a picture from a photoshoot about abuse. She has her neck covered in black paint and a handprint on her mouth. Process, that information, before moving on. Hasan Minhaj Calls out Asian Hypocrisy on George Floyd's Death, Says 'Bollywood Stars Do Skin Whitening Commercials So We Don't Look Black'.

She captioned her glamorously shot picture, "Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld"

Tamannaah is being called out for her take on Twitter. The intention behind the post might be noble but it is not fundamentally translating as such in the real world.

In an interview in 2019, Tamannaah had talked about how she said no to multiple ideas pitched to her by her digital team for a Holi post. Tamannaah picked "none" of the ideas that ranged from a Boomerang post to surprising a friend with colours. "Shitty ideas like that, which I would never do, but they still persist, and they want me to try it out and I am like this is never happening," she said reacting to her team's ideas.

For an actress who is so extremely particular about what she posts on her social media along with a dedicated digital team, one must truly wonder about the faux pas she has made today.

Well, so far angry posts like this have forced Kareena Kapoor to also talk about how 'migrant lives matter'. Sara Ali Khan was made to delete her post where she struck off the word Black' in 'Black Lives Matter' with the word 'all'. Maybe Tamannaah will also act.