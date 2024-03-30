On Saturday, Tamannaah Bhatia shared pictures of her new photoshoot, wearing an all-green ethnic outfit as she promoted her upcoming Tamil horror comedy movie Aranmanai 4. Taking to Instagram, the diva, last seen in the Malayalam film Bandra, posted some pictures in which Tamannaah is wearing a sleeveless bottle green blouse with golden embroidery. Tamannaah Bhatia and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Share Cute Bond at Prime Video's Event in Mumbai (See Pics).

She paired it with separate georgette fabric matching long sleeves, a matching skirt and a dupatta with golden work. The Babli Bouncer actress opted for a matte makeup look -- peachy pink lips, eyeliner, mascara and blushed cheeks. Her hair is tied in a clean bun, and the outfit is accessorised with big statement gold earrings. The post is captioned: "Green flag energy #aranmanai 4." Directed by Sundar C, Aranmanai 4 stars Sundar himself, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala and others.

Tamannaah Bhatia instagram

Khushbu Sundar produced the film under the banner of Avni Cinemax. It is scheduled to be released in theatres in April. Meanwhile, Tamannaah also has Vedaa and Odela 2 in the pipeline.

