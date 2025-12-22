Mumbai, December 22: Gold prices jumped to a fresh all-time high on Monday, December 22, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid expectations of further interest rate cuts in the United States and a weakening dollar. Spot gold climbed to a record USD 4,383.73 (approximately INR 3,92,792) per ounce, extending its strong rally this year.
The surge came after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point last week. A softer dollar added to gold’s appeal, which further made the precious metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies and boosted overseas demand. Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Fares To Go Up From December 26, To Yield INR 600 Crore Extra Revenue.
Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|INR 13,615
|INR 12,480
|INR 10,420
|Mumbai
|INR 13,528
|INR 12,400
|INR 10,146
|Delhi
|INR 13,528
|INR 12,405
|INR 10,161
|Kolkata
|INR 13,528
|INR 12,400
|INR 10,161
|Bangalore
|INR 13,528
|INR 12,400
|INR 10,161
|Hyderabad
|INR 13,528
|INR 12,400
|INR 10,161
|Kerala
|INR 13,528
|INR 12,400
|INR 10,161
|Pune
|INR 13,528
|INR 12,400
|INR 10,161
|Ahmedabad
|INR 13,533
|INR 12,405
|INR 10,151
|Jaipur
|INR 13,543
|INR 12,415
|INR 12,161
|Lucknow
|INR 13,543
|INR 12,405
|INR 12,161
|Noida
|INR 13,543
|INR 12,405
|INR 12,161
Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge during economic and geopolitical uncertainty, has gained about 67% so far this year. The gold price rally has been driven by ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions, steady purchases by central banks, and growing bets that the Fed could deliver two more rate cuts in 2026, which further increased demand for non-yielding assets like gold. Gold Rate Today, December 13: Gold Price Dips Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cuts and Weakened Dollar, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Metro Cities.
Silver prices scaled an all-time high on Monday, extending their rally after gold touched record levels. In the international market, spot silver climbed 2.7% by 03:44 GMT to touch a historic high of USD 69.23 per ounce. Spot gold gained 1.2% to scale a new record of USD 4,391.92 per ounce.
