Mumbai, December 22: Gold prices jumped to a fresh all-time high on Monday, December 22, as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid expectations of further interest rate cuts in the United States and a weakening dollar. Spot gold climbed to a record USD 4,383.73 (approximately INR 3,92,792) per ounce, extending its strong rally this year.

The surge came after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter percentage point last week. A softer dollar added to gold’s appeal, which further made the precious metal cheaper for buyers using other currencies and boosted overseas demand. Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Fares To Go Up From December 26, To Yield INR 600 Crore Extra Revenue.

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai INR 13,615 INR 12,480 INR 10,420 Mumbai INR 13,528 INR 12,400 INR 10,146 Delhi INR 13,528 INR 12,405 INR 10,161 Kolkata INR 13,528 INR 12,400 INR 10,161 Bangalore INR 13,528 INR 12,400 INR 10,161 Hyderabad INR 13,528 INR 12,400 INR 10,161 Kerala INR 13,528 INR 12,400 INR 10,161 Pune INR 13,528 INR 12,400 INR 10,161 Ahmedabad INR 13,533 INR 12,405 INR 10,151 Jaipur INR 13,543 INR 12,415 INR 12,161 Lucknow INR 13,543 INR 12,405 INR 12,161 Noida INR 13,543 INR 12,405 INR 12,161

Gold, traditionally seen as a hedge during economic and geopolitical uncertainty, has gained about 67% so far this year. The gold price rally has been driven by ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions, steady purchases by central banks, and growing bets that the Fed could deliver two more rate cuts in 2026, which further increased demand for non-yielding assets like gold. Gold Rate Today, December 13: Gold Price Dips Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cuts and Weakened Dollar, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Other Metro Cities.

Silver prices scaled an all-time high on Monday, extending their rally after gold touched record levels. In the international market, spot silver climbed 2.7% by 03:44 GMT to touch a historic high of USD 69.23 per ounce. Spot gold gained 1.2% to scale a new record of USD 4,391.92 per ounce.

