Cold weather has increased in many parts of West Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Last week, Mumbai’s temperature dipped below 20 degrees Celsius. After that, the temperature in Mumbai reached 17.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday. On Tuesday, it was recorded at 15 degrees Celcius in Powai, the lowest of the season so far. As the city welcomed the colder days, several users took to X to share their excitement. "Thanks Delhitians for sending winter in Mumbai," one user wrote. Another user wrote, "And the mercury touches its lowest this winter in Mumbai." ‘Face FIR if You Stop on MTHL’: Mumbai Police Issues Warning As Videos of Traffic Violations on Atal Setu Go Viral.

15 Degrees Celcius in Powai

First signs of #MumbaiWinter. Nice chill in the air. Our IoT device at Powai recorded 15°C, lowest of the season so far. As per our forecast, this chill is going to hold up, providing relief from hot #Mumbai weather. Enjoy! & layer up for the morning chill. pic.twitter.com/bkto5YRN1v — WeatherCast Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (@WeatherCastIN) January 16, 2024

'Thanks Delhi'

Thanks Delhitians for sending winter in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/r4Y6Z6IGIT — lokesh bhatt (@lokesh_bhatt78) January 16, 2024

'Chill Switch Day'

Today marks Mumbai's yearly 'Chill Switch' day, where fans and ACs take a winter break. ❄️#mumbaiweather https://t.co/bpyVbDXuRf — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) January 16, 2024

Mumbai Winter

And the mercury touches its lowest this winter in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/JQVsDoWjJK — Dhoom Tananana (@dhoomtananana40) January 16, 2024

