Haridwar, March 17: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced the opening of applications for 1,544 Assistant Teacher positions. The application process will begin on March 22 and conclude on April 12. Candidates interested in applying can do so online via the official UKSSSC website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The window for application corrections will be open from March 16 to March 18. The UKSSSC Assistant Teacher recruitment exam is scheduled to be held in July 2024. IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified For 226 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at mha.gov.in.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria for the Sahayak Adhyapak post include completion of Class 10th or Class 12th education in Uttarakhand, or residency in Uttarakhand. Additionally, candidates should hold a graduate degree with BEd or (BA, BEd or BSc BEd) and have passed UTET or CTET paper-II. Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Process for 606 Specialist Officers' Posts Begins, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,544 Sahayak Adhyapak (Assistant Teacher) - LT Grade positions in the Education Department of the Government of Uttarakhand. The vacancies are divided between the Garhwal Mandal (786 positions) and the Kumaon Mandal (758 positions).

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC category candidates is Rs 300, while SC/ST/PWD/EWS category candidates are required to pay Rs 150.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2024: How to Apply

Visit the official website at sssc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents, pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written exam, followed by document verification and a medical examination.

