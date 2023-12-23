Delhi, December 23: The Ministry of Home Affairs, Intelligence Bureau (MHA IB) has announced the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II/ Technical posts for the year 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in.

The online application process will start from December 23, 2023 and will close on January 12, 2024. The application fee can be paid till January 16, 2024. The total number of vacancies for this recruitment is 226. UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 87 Specialist Posts, Apply Online at upsc.gov.in.

To apply for the posts, candidates must have a valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication or Computer Science & Information Technology, along with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in relevant fields from a recognised university or institute. AIIMS Kalyani Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 73 Senior Resident Posts, Know How To Apply at aiimskalyani.edu.in.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The age limit for the posts is 18 to 27 years as on January 12, 2024.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on their GATE score and interview performance. The interview will test the candidates’ subject knowledge and communication skills. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the combined marks obtained in GATE and interview.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2023: Examination Fees

The examination fees is Rs 100/- for all candidates and Rs 100/- in addition to Recruitment Processing Charges for male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories. Payment can be made online via SBI EPAY LITE through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MHA and read the official notification carefully before applying.

