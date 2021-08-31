Uniqly is a platform that sought to bring the physical and virtual worlds closer together. It's a functioning circular economy that's made strides toward a more open, decentralised market by converting NFT coins into physical items.

Its ground-breaking approach, which will allow anyone to manufacture unique, customised garments (and other goods) that are authorised via blockchain technology, aspires to burst into the mainstream. On Uniqly's platform, all NFT Tokens are backed up and can be retrieved at any moment.

The majority of individuals are enthralled by Uniqly's Marketplace. According to the brand, its ecosystem would not be able to exist without the Marketplace. They let users trade NFT tokens that are backed by real-world assets. They ensure that all products provided on the site are of excellent quality.

On their website, the brand states, "Anyone will be able to create their own unique landing page and list their products created in our generator, or deposited via escrow. We guarantee the highest quality of products created with our Generator and that all items listed on our platform are backed by physical goods."

Some limited NFT collections will be available solely as a reward for storing UNIQ tokens for a set length of time. They form special staking pools in collaboration with other well-known enterprises.