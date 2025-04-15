Orange City, April 15: A 52-year-old woman in Florida's Orange City tried to sell human remains, including skulls and bones, on Facebook Marketplace, leading to her arrest on charges of purchasing and selling human tissue. Authorities had been alerted to disturbing listings on the shop Wicked Wonderland's Facebook page, which featured items like skull fragments, ribs, and vertebrae, priced as low as USD 35. Kymberlee Schopper claimed the bones were educational models, unaware that selling them was illegal.

As reported by The Mirror, Schopper, who co-owns the store Wicked Wonderland, was under investigation by the Orange City Police Department for nearly two years after disturbing reports surfaced in 2023. The investigation revealed that the shop was selling various human remains through Facebook Marketplace. Some of the items listed included two human skull fragments for USD 90, a human clavicle and scapula for USD 90, a human rib and vertebrae for USD 35 each, and a partial human skull priced at USD 600. US Shocker: Man Forgets 4-Month-Old Infant in Hot Car While Attending Yeshiva in New Jersey, Arrested After Baby Dies.

Schopper's business partner, Ashley Lelesi, claimed that the store had been selling human remains for years but was unaware that it violated any laws. Lelesi told authorities that the bones were obtained from private sellers, and she had documentation for the transactions, though she couldn't provide it at the time. Schopper, on the other hand, defended the sale of bones by labeling them as "educational models," a classification allowed under Florida law for legal sales. Schopper described the bones as "genuine human remains" and claimed they were "delicate in nature." US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

Authorities seized several of the bones from the shop, and forensic testing was conducted to determine their origins and age. Forensic experts later examined the bones, and reports indicated that some of the remains were at least 100 years old, raising concerns about their origin. While Schopper was released on a USD 7,500 bond, the investigation continues, with police working alongside state and federal agencies to track the provenance of these human remains.

