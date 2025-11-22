Mumbai, November 22: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is underway across 12 states and Union Territories. Amid phase 2 of the SIR exercise, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has reported significant progress, with the poll body distributing 98.98 per cent of Enumeration Forms (EFs) till Saturday, November 22. According to the daily bulletin issued at 3 PM today, a total of 50.45 crore EFs have already been distributed out of the eligible 50.97 crore electors.

The enumeration phase, which began on November 4 under the SIR exercise, will run until December 4. As per ECI, a voter can only vote if his or her name appears in the Voter List. To ensure that no elector is left out, voters are required to verify their respective names in the voter lists. Wondering how and where to do that? Scroll below to see the detailed guide on how one can download the voter list and check if their name is present in the same, and the steps to download the voter ID card online. SIR Form Online Submission: Know How To Fill and Submit Your Enumeration Form Online.

How To Download Voter List

To check your name and download the voter list, visit the official website of the Election Commission at eci.gov.in and click on "Election Management" Post this, click on "Reference Documents" and "Electoral Roll" under that. Next, click on "PDF E-Roll" and you will land on a page showing the names of different states. Now, click on the state where you are registered as a voter. Post this, click on the state in which you reside and select the district in which you reside. A list of constituency names will appear on the page.

Now, click on the constituency name where you are registered to vote and then click on the polling stations belonging to that constituency. In the end, you will get the option to select "Final Roll" next to your polling station. As a voter, you will be able to see the voting list and download your voter ID. Besides the steps mentioned above, you can also check your name on the voters' list by entering your Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) card details. SIR 2025-26: Full Schedule, Important Dates, List of Documents Required by EC and Names of States Where Special Intensive Revision of Voters’ List Will Happen.

Steps To Search Name in E-Roll

Visit the official website of the Election Commission at eci.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the option that says "Search your name in E-roll"

Now enter your EPIC number and other details

Click on the "Search" button

You can also search your name by entering details or using your mobile number

It must be noted that the Election Photo Identity Card or EPIC number is the number printed on the upper side of the Voter ID card. Wondering how to download your voter ID card online? Head to the Voter Services website at voters.eci.gov.in and click on E-EPIC download. Enter using your mobile number and enter the captcha and OTP. Now, visit the "E-EPIC Download" tab and choose "EPIC No" or "Form Reference No" and select the state before clicking on "Search". The page will display your Voter ID details. Post this, click on "Send OTP". Enter the OTP and then click on "Download e-EPIC" to download your digital Voter ID card.

