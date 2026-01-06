Lucknow, January 6: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will publish the draft electoral rolls for Uttar Pradesh today, January 6, marking a significant milestone in the state’s preparations for the upcoming polls. The release follows an extensive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process aimed at purifying the state’s massive voter database.

Initial data suggests a substantial cleanup of the rolls, with approximately 2.89 crore entries removed. These deletions primarily include voters who have deceased, permanently shifted residence, or were identified as duplicate entries. The draft list is expected to contain around 12.55 crore eligible voters. Election Commission Issues Revised SIR Schedule for Uttar Pradesh; Draft Electoral Roll To Be Out on January 6, Final List on March 6.

Focus on Transparency and Scrutiny

To ensure the integrity of the process, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa confirmed that hard copies of the draft rolls are being shared with all recognised political parties across the state. This move allows party representatives to conduct their own scrutiny and flag any potential discrepancies.

Key Dates for Uttar Pradesh Draft Electoral Roll

The publication of the draft electoral roll today, January 6, will trigger a month-long window for corrections and additions. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Office (CEO) in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that the period for receiving claims and objections has been set from January 6 to February 6. "From January 6 to February 27, 2026, the notice phase, decision on counting forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll will be done on March 6, 2026," it added.

How To Check Your Name in the SIR Draft Voter List?

Visit the Election Commission website, the Voters’ Service Portal at voters.eci.gov.in

Click on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 tab

Now click on 'Search your name in Last SIR' tab

You can search your name in two ways - one using the electoral details and the other being the last SIR e-roll

To 'Search by Electoral Details', fill in the information such as your state, district, assembly constituency, polling station no. and name, section no. and name, part serial no., elector full name in SIR, elector age, relative type, and electoral relative full name

Now, fill in the captcha and click search

You can also choose the 'Search in last SIR E-Roll' option

Fill in the state and click on "View"

Now, select your district and the Assembly Constituency (AC) and click show.

Digital Access and Public Verification

In a shift toward greater accessibility, the ECI has made the draft rolls available online through the official websites of the CEO and District Election Officers (DEOs). Citizens can also verify their status via the Voters' Service Portal or the ECINET mobile app. Uttar Pradesh SIR: Name Missing From the 2003 Voter List? Here’s the Complete List of Documents to Confirm Your Inclusion in the Updated Rolls.

For the first time in a major revision, lists of voters categorised as "Absent, Shifted, Deceased, or Duplicate" (ASDG) have also been published online. This allows the public to verify if they or their family members have been wrongly excluded or categorised.

