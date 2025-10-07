Today, October 7, Maharashtra Chief Minister took to social media to share photos and a video of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) ahead of its inauguration. Sharing a video of the much-awaited NMIA, Devendra Fadnavis said that the Navi Mumbai International Airport will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, October 8. "This airport is set to redefine air travel, boost Maharashtra’s growth, and connect India to the world like never before!" his post read. The Maharashtra CM also said that the NMIA, which has been built at a cost of INR19,650 crore, has an annual passenger handling capacity of 9 crore passengers and an annual cargo handling capacity of 3.25 MMT. Sharing a few pictures of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will have an airport code of "NMI", Fadnavis said that the architecture of NMIA is inspired by the lotus flower. "It will use large glass façades, open spaces, and natural lighting to create an airy, modern ambience," he added. Navi Mumbai International Airport FAQs: When Will Ticket Sales Begin? How Many Flights Will Operate From NMIA? Key Questions Answered.

Navi Mumbai International Airport Is a Global Infrastructure Masterpiece

💫Step into the future of world class air travel! Travellers will now experience an amalgamation of cutting edge technology and inspired modern design making the Navi Mumbai International Airport a global infrastructure masterpiece. Its architecture is inspired by the lotus… pic.twitter.com/9TX0zpnuhO — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 7, 2025

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Redefine Air Travel, Boost Maharashtra's Growth

The wait is finally over! After decades of wait, a new era of connectivity is set to begin with the inauguration of The Navi Mumbai International Airport, tomorrow at the hands of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji. Built at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, it has an annual passenger handling… pic.twitter.com/Z5bqrNwonc — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 7, 2025

