Which State Has Most And Least Number of Red, Orange, Green Zones? Check State-Wise List With District Names as Coronavirus Lockdown Extends

New Delhi, May 1: Hours before the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the nationwide coronavirus lockdown till May 17, the Health Ministry on Friday released a list of red, orange and green zones across states. The classification of districts into red, orange and green zones is based on incidence of coronavirus cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. The Centre has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones. Updated List of Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List With Names of Cities and Districts.

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of red zones, while Assam has the highest number of green zones. There are 19 red zones in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra which has 14 red zones. Tamil Nadu has 12 red zones, while Delhi has 11. The entire national capital has no orange and green zones but only red zones. Assam has 30 green zones, followed by Chhattisgarh where 25 districts have been identified as green zones. India Reports Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Death Toll as 77 Die in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Reaches 35,365.

Uttar Pradesh has 36 orange zones, followed by 24 in Tamil Nadu, 20 in Bihar and 19 each in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Andaman and Nicobar lslands has one Red Zone district, zero Orange Zone districts and two Green Zone districts.

Andhra Pradesh has five Red Zone districts, seven Orange Zone districts and one Green Zone district.

Arunachal Pradesh has zero Red Zone districts, zero Orange Zone districts and 25 Green Zone districts.

Assam has zero Red Zone districts, three Orange Zone districts and 30 Green Zone districts.

Bihar has five Red Zone districts, 20 Orange Zone districts and 13 Green Zone districts.

Chandigarh has one Red Zone district.

Chhattisgarh has one Red Zone district, one Orange Zone district and 25 Green Zone districts.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu has zero Red Zone districts, zero Orange Zone districts and three Green Zone districts.

Delhi has 11 Red Zone districts, zero Orange Zone districts and zero Green Zone districts.

Goa has zero Red Zone districts, zero Orange Zone districts and two Green Zone districts.

Gujarat has nine Red Zone districts, 19 Orange Zone districts and five Green Zone districts.

Haryana has two Red Zone districts, 18 Orange Zone districts and two Green Zone districts.

Himachal Pradesh has zero Red Zone districts, six Orange Zone districts and six Green Zone districts.

Jammu and Kashmir has four Red Zone districts, 12 Orange Zone districts and four Green Zone districts.

Jharkhand has one Red Zone district, nine Orange Zone districts and 14 Green Zone districts.

Karnataka has three Red Zone districts, 13 Orange Zone districts and 14 Green Zone districts.

Kerala has two Red Zone districts, 10 Orange Zone districts and two Green Zone districts.

Ladakh has zero Red Zone districts, two Orange Zone districts and zero Green Zone districts.

Lakshadweep currently has one Green Zone district.

Madhya Pradesh has nine Red Zone districts, 19 Orange Zone districts and 24 Green Zone districts.

Manipur has zero Red Zone districts, zero Orange Zone districts and 16 Green Zone districts.

Meghalaya has zero Red Zone districts, one Orange Zone district and 10 Green Zone districts.

Mizoram has zero Red Zone districts, zero Orange Zone districts and 11 Green Zone districts.

Nagaland has zero Red Zone districts, zero Orange Zone districts and 11 Green Zone districts.

Odisha has three Red Zone districts, six Orange Zone districts and 21 Green Zone districts.

Puducherry has zero Red Zone districts, one Orange Zone district and three Green Zone districts.

Rajasthan has eight Red Zone districts, 19 Orange Zone districts and six Green Zone districts.

Sikkim has zero Red Zone districts, zero Orange Zone districts and four Green Zone districts.

Tamil Nadu has 12 Red Zone districts, 24 Orange Zone districts and one Green Zone district.

Telangana has six Red Zone districts, 18 Orange Zone districts and nine Green Zone districts.

Tripura has zero Red Zone districts, two Orange Zone districts and six Green Zone districts.

Uttar Pradesh has 19 Red Zone districts, 36 Orange Zone districts and 20 Green Zone districts.

Uttarakhand has one Red Zone district, two Orange Zone districts and 10 Green Zone districts.

West Bengal has 10 Red Zone districts, five Orange Zone districts and eight Green Zone districts.

In buffer zones, extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring of ILI/SARI cases in health facilities has to be taken up. States are requested to delineate the containment zones & buffer zones in the identified red and orange zone districts and notify the same: Preeti Sudan pic.twitter.com/4qFNmpySAV — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

For dists having 1 or more municipal corporations, corporations&other areas of dists may be treated as separate units. If 1 or more of these have reported no cases for last 21 days,they can be considered 1 level lower in zonal classiflcation, if dist is in Red/Orange Zone:P Sudan pic.twitter.com/5tTkJcRWcH — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

All States are accordingly requested to delineate the containment zones and buffer zones in the identified red and orange zone districts and notify the same: Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan pic.twitter.com/Vz3f4xbs6h — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

All religious places, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, entertainment parks, bars and auditoriums will continue to be shut under the third phase of the nationwide lockdown "irrespective of the zones" they are situated in.